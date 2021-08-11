Netizens’ Heart Viral Video Of Playful Mama Lion With Her Curious Cub; Watch Here

There is nothing more precious than the bond between a mother and her child. A viral video of mother lion and her cub being all playful is a better example of this statement. Thie clip was shared by IFS officer Surender Mehra on Twitter and commemorates World Lion Day.

In the video, a mama lion is shown sitting in a large open space as her baby plays around. She gets up as the curious cub ventures a bit too far away from her reach, in order to stop it from going any further. The moment you watch the clip you won't be able to help but fall in love with it.

Take a look at the video:

It’s not just the number of a particular wild species that is important..!



More important is how we keep this population healthy and secure their natural habitat at landscape level..#WorldLionDay 🦁@GujForestDept @moefcc @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/YJYxRh3c2C — Surender Mehra IFS (@surenmehra) August 10, 2021

Netizens' Reaction

More than 11,000 views have been recorded in just nine hours since the video was posted. Many people fell in love with the mother lion and her agile cub immediately. Many people commented on how adorable the baby lion looked. The mother was praised by others for being extremely protective of her infant child. One user wrote, "A lion has forever been a fierce and ferocious being. On this World Lion Day Let us continue our collective efforts to safeguard lions!"

A lion has forever been a fierce and ferocious being. On this WorldLionDay Let us continue our collective efforts to safeguard lions! — Nitin Rawat (@9NitinRawat) August 10, 2021

“So cute,” commented a Twitter user. “Such a sweet bond,” wrote another user. “It looks like the lion cub is laughing. Aww,” expressed a third.

So cute 😍 — The Flying Indian (@kausmazum) August 10, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.