Netizens Imagine Celebrities As Their Ancestors, Latest Trend Sparks Hilarious Memes

In a new Twitter trend which is now going viral, netizens can be seen sharing black and white photos of celebrities from random scenes as they write “my grandma/grandpa in 1800’s/1900's”. From images of celebrities like Aishwarya Rai from the Bollywood movie 'Devadas', to the image of Kim Kardashian West from her show 'Keeping up with the Kadarshians', netizens are totally enjoying the Twitter trend and can be seen getting creative with the captions. The trend has now gone viral on the social media site and netizens can be seen truly enjoying it.

Celebrities as grandparents

The trend started last week when Twitter user ‘ctrlzhara’ tweeted a black and white picture of Kiera Knightly and Cillian Murphy from a behind-the-scenes shot of ‘The Edge of Love’. The uploader made a joke saying the pair were their grandparents in Basra, Iraq in 1960. Little did the person know that this would become a viral trend.

One Twitter user shared an image of the Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and wrote, “My grandma in the 60’s was a famous horse rider. So proud”. Another person shared an image of Bigg Boss fame Pooja Mishra from the iconic fight scene and wrote, “my grandma was such a baddie in the 60’s”. Sharing the image of Aishwarya Rai, one Twitter user wrote, "A picture of my grandma waiting for my grandpa to come back from fishing after dark in the 60s #truelove". Let’s have a look at what the tweeples have shared on the internet.

My grandfather with his Tesla in 1963 pic.twitter.com/ykGAJM7CYo — Astronaut ðŸ‘¨‍ðŸš€ (@shibhhuu) April 5, 2021

my great great grandpa after he invented the first airplane in 1903 pic.twitter.com/86rgBJzNFp — ðŸŒ± (@dearkun11xd) April 7, 2021

my grandma was such a baddie in the 60’s pic.twitter.com/iG50qfkI2h — i am swag (@urmombby) April 3, 2021

My grandma in the 60’s was a famous horse rider. So proud. â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Vz7AvhI77B — hypatia (@actuallyhypatia) April 7, 2021

A picture of my grandma waiting for my grandpa to come back from fishing after dark in the 60s #trueloveðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/VxXIajrrEi — MANGOBRIYANI (@dasxtej) April 7, 2021

My great grandmother fighting for her life after the Titanic sunk (1914) pic.twitter.com/yTl0qXldmz — yashay. (@SinghYashay) April 7, 2021

My Grandpa with some friends during the Woodstock festival (1969). pic.twitter.com/0nMDFe7aJj — Jolyne is coming ðŸ¦‹ (@Alshymi) April 6, 2021

my grandma on her wedding day and her iconic dress pic.twitter.com/aQjakVIwxP — matty. ðŸ’ (@mastterpiece_) April 8, 2021

my great grandma as a marine biologist in the 1950s ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/Hks5hcL91q — hatsune mitski (@zephanijong) April 7, 2021

my great great great grandma after conquering the roman empire (13BC) pic.twitter.com/iZQcahuT87 — al (@nightinvasya) April 8, 2021

my great grandpa and great uncle on their way to America in the 1950’sðŸ¥º pic.twitter.com/x78qaVoIwd — pisces queenðŸŒŠ (@itsnayswrld) April 7, 2021

(Image Credits: Pixabay/Twitter/ActuallyHypatia/@UrMomBby/DearKun11Xd)