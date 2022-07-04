The internet holds a plethora of posts and videos displaying that humanity still exists. Nowadays, when everyone is busy with their life, it is heartwarming to see people helping others while taking out time from their already pre-occupied lives. A recent clip shared by UP Police, shows a Police constable from Agra rescuing an elderly man trapped in a swamp. The video of the rescue operation has gained traction on the internet.

The viral video opens up to show how the police constable, Sandesh Kumar, ventured into the swamp and rescued an elderly man with the help of a rope. Other members involved in the rescue operation held the rope to pull the two of them safely out of the swamp. Sharing the video on Twitter, UP Police wrote, "'Marshals of safety' Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshaled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land (sic)".

'Marshals of safety'



Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshalled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land. #UPPCares pic.twitter.com/M24tWtBwfn — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 3, 2022

Moreover, Agra police also informed about the elderly man, who was quite disturbed and injured and was immediately sent to the Community Health Center, Etmadpur, for treatment through a fire service ambulance. The 54-year-old man has been identified as Brajesh, a resident of Tajganj, Agra. They also shared that SHO Sher Singh led the rescue operation. Agra Police also shared the video of the rescue operation.

एक वृद्ध व्यक्ति के दलदल में फंसे होने की सूचना पर थाना बरहन के आरक्षी श्री संदेश कुमार ने अदम्य साहस का परिचय देते हुए रस्सी आदि की मदद से स्वयं दलदल में उतरकर, दलदल में फंसे वृद्ध को निकाल कर उसकी जान बचाई गई ।



"आगरा पुलिस, आपकी सेवा में सदैव तत्पर"।#UPPcares@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/i4cfFJPVK2 — AGRA POLICE (@agrapolice) July 1, 2022

'Feling proud', say Netizens

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered 11.4K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views. "Feeling proud", a user wrote. A second user commented, "I also salute The constable and entire team". A third user expressed, "Nice job by police towards humanity".

Very nice Sir — Krishna Kumar (@Krishna06331552) July 3, 2022

Feeling proud ❤❤❤🙏🙏 — Anjit Kumar Yadav (@AnjitKumarYad10) July 3, 2022

I also salute The constable and entire team 👍👍 — Brij Pal (@BrijPal43219651) July 4, 2022

Nice job by police towards humanity. — Dr Chandra veer singh Rathore (@DrChandraveers3) July 4, 2022

(Image: @Uppolice/Twitter)