'Feeling proud' | Netizens Laud UP Police Constable Seen Rescuing Elderly Man In Viral Video

In the video, Sandesh Kumar, a police constable from Uttar Pradesh, can be seen entering a swamp to rescue an elderly man with the help of a rope. Watch here.

UP

The internet holds a plethora of posts and videos displaying that humanity still exists. Nowadays, when everyone is busy with their life, it is heartwarming to see people helping others while taking out time from their already pre-occupied lives. A recent clip shared by UP Police, shows a Police constable from Agra rescuing an elderly man trapped in a swamp. The video of the rescue operation has gained traction on the internet. 

The viral video opens up to show how the police constable, Sandesh Kumar, ventured into the swamp and rescued an elderly man with the help of a rope. Other members involved in the rescue operation held the rope to pull the two of them safely out of the swamp. Sharing the video on Twitter, UP Police wrote, "'Marshals of safety' Saluting the courageous efforts of Constable Sandesh Kumar & team PS Barhan of @agrapolice who marshaled the available resources to pull out an old man helplessly trapped in a marshy land (sic)". 

Moreover, Agra police also informed about the elderly man, who was quite disturbed and injured and was immediately sent to the Community Health Center, Etmadpur, for treatment through a fire service ambulance. The 54-year-old man has been identified as Brajesh, a resident of Tajganj, Agra. They also shared that SHO Sher Singh led the rescue operation. Agra Police also shared the video of the rescue operation.

'Feling proud', say Netizens

The viral video has grabbed the attention of many on the internet and has garnered 11.4K views accompanied by several likes and retweets. The video has also prompted many to express their views. "Feeling proud", a user wrote. A second user commented, "I also salute The constable and entire team". A third user expressed, "Nice job by police towards humanity". 

