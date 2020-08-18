'Locking All Doors & Closing All Windows,' Netizens React Over Annabelle Doll Escape News

On Friday, August 14, a social media user posted a video revealing that the devilish Annabelle doll has escaped The Warrens' Occult Museum in Connecticut, USA. The Annabelle doll that is the possession of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren escaped the museum on August 14, 2020, claimed the video posted online. The video shared by Riley Jace has gone viral.

(Source: Riley Jace Twitter)

It has managed to intrigue the social media users, who cannot contain their hysteria. Interestingly, the Annabelle doll gained popularity after it featured in The Conjuring franchise, a movie based on the real-life experiences of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. Here's how the netizens reacted to Annabelle's escape video.

Netizens react to Annabelle's escape video:

Did Annabelle really escape?

Following the viral video claiming that Annabelle doll has escaped the museum, Ed and Lorraine Warren's son-in-law Tony Spera clarified that Annabelle is still in possession of the museum. He said, "I'm here in the museum because of the rumours that Annabelle has escaped. Now, I'm going to tell you something- Annabelle did not escape." Tony Spera also added that Annabelle is safe in the museum. Lastly, he exclaimed, "Let's put the rumours to rest, Annabelle is safe and sound."

Check out the video:

Important news about Annabelle Posted by Tony Spera on Friday, 14 August 2020

The Conjuring franchise and Annabelle doll's return

Annabelle Doll first featured in The Conjuring (2013). The popularity and intrigue generated by the doll led to makers producing a spin-off dedicated to her character. Through the course of the spin-offs, it was revealed that Annabelle doll acquired her demonic powers from a set of devil worshippers, who murdered her family that was in possessed the doll initially.

Annabelle Doll will be returning to the screen in the third part of The Conjuring franchise. The third part of The Conjuring franchise stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson in the lead. The movie also has actors like Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard in prominent roles. The third part of the franchise is titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The film is directed by Michael Chaves and produced by New Line Cinema. The movie would hit the marquee in June 2022.

