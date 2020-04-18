Netizens Participate In #MeAt20 Trend And Set Internet Buzzing With Refreshed Memories

Quick links:
With most countries under lockdown, the internet is buzzing with unique trends and most people, may it be celebrities or political leaders can be seen participating in most of them. The latest trend is netizens posting pictures of when they were 20 years old with #MeAt20
Politicians, celebrities, TV show hosts all participated in the trend, refreshing some memories from years ago.
See what the lockdown has done to me 😀 ... nope ... closest pic I can find of #MeAt20 ... more like 25 pic.twitter.com/MYeScdLSJH— Rajeev Gowda (@rajeevgowda) April 17, 2020
This is fun ... so here’s me, Rocky Singh #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/w9l0SBuhpX— KHAUBOYS & INDIANS (@rockyandmayur) April 17, 2020
Since Twitter asked for a picture of when I was 20. pic.twitter.com/Ef45w5Bkj3— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 17, 2020
Joining my friends in #MeAt20 (in 1985) & Now. Big loss is my bushy hair. Rest retained 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/nP2e67Sxgm— Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 17, 2020
#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/rUaZix4nIC— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) April 16, 2020
Fine, I’ll join in. #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/VfRmJB3dnE— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) April 17, 2020
Can’t find one at 20, so here’s one when I was 23 pic.twitter.com/Jk2qdVdOIO— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 16, 2020
Graduating age 20. 1981. Engineering. Cambridge Uni.— Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 17, 2020
VERY bad perm. Inspired by Deirdre Barlow, John Bon Jovi with a hint of Cher 😂 ❤️#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/xatuFBygZn
#MeAt20— Stay Home, Stay Safe (@vijayshekhar) April 18, 2020
1. Office opening day puja.
2. My first trip to Kasauli.
3. And then Kasauli to Shimla :)
(In photos @makingmusic , @mukhia_ji and Aseem Bajaj ) pic.twitter.com/6rk67OR4cG
Me at 20. 👌 pic.twitter.com/avy8t4DFlX— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 16, 2020
I was almost a skeleton then😀#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/xw5A9nge1i— Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) April 17, 2020
#MeAt20 #Yazoo pic.twitter.com/DEmC4zVpid— Alison Moyet (@AlisonMoyet) April 17, 2020
Time travelling to #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/NyQvlKmBcg— EG Bang 배준식 (@Bang) April 17, 2020
For the record #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/7h8z3OVw2g— Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 17, 2020
#MeAt20 - in Queensland of course! pic.twitter.com/QQDBc0Mrkd— Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) April 18, 2020
