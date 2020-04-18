Netizens Participate In #MeAt20 Trend And Set Internet Buzzing With Refreshed Memories

Politicians, bureaucrats, and singers all participated in the trend which saw them posting images from decades ago

#MeAt20

With most countries under lockdown, the internet is buzzing with unique trends and most people, may it be celebrities or political leaders can be seen participating in most of them. The latest trend is netizens posting pictures of when they were 20 years old with #MeAt20

New trend

Politicians, celebrities, TV show hosts all participated in the trend, refreshing some memories from years ago.

READ: 'Ramayan's' Meghnad Wins Heart On Internet; Twitterati Says 'What A Warrior'

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

