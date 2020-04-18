Netizens Participate In #MeAt20 Trend And Set Internet Buzzing With Refreshed Memories

With most countries under lockdown, the internet is buzzing with unique trends and most people, may it be celebrities or political leaders can be seen participating in most of them. The latest trend is netizens posting pictures of when they were 20 years old with #MeAt20

READ: Jacinda Ardern Impressionist Takes Internet By Storm, Gets A Thumbs Up From PM Herself

New trend

Politicians, celebrities, TV show hosts all participated in the trend, refreshing some memories from years ago.

READ: 'Ramayan's' Meghnad Wins Heart On Internet; Twitterati Says 'What A Warrior'

See what the lockdown has done to me 😀 ... nope ... closest pic I can find of #MeAt20 ... more like 25 pic.twitter.com/MYeScdLSJH — Rajeev Gowda (@rajeevgowda) April 17, 2020

This is fun ... so here’s me, Rocky Singh #MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/w9l0SBuhpX — KHAUBOYS & INDIANS (@rockyandmayur) April 17, 2020

Since Twitter asked for a picture of when I was 20. pic.twitter.com/Ef45w5Bkj3 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 17, 2020

Joining my friends in #MeAt20 (in 1985) & Now. Big loss is my bushy hair. Rest retained 😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/nP2e67Sxgm — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) April 17, 2020

Can’t find one at 20, so here’s one when I was 23 pic.twitter.com/Jk2qdVdOIO — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) April 16, 2020

Graduating age 20. 1981. Engineering. Cambridge Uni.

VERY bad perm. Inspired by Deirdre Barlow, John Bon Jovi with a hint of Cher 😂 ❤️#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/xatuFBygZn — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 17, 2020

#MeAt20

1. Office opening day puja.

2. My first trip to Kasauli.

3. And then Kasauli to Shimla :)

(In photos @makingmusic , @mukhia_ji and Aseem Bajaj ) pic.twitter.com/6rk67OR4cG — Stay Home, Stay Safe (@vijayshekhar) April 18, 2020

I was almost a skeleton then😀#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/xw5A9nge1i — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) April 17, 2020

READ: COVID-19: Italian Boy Travels 1.5 Km For Internet Connection To Study Online

READ: Twitterati Pick Harsha Bhogle As One Of The Best Commentators On World Voice Day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.