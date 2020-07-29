International Tiger Day: Netizens Pledge To Save Tigers, Say 'a Roar Is Rare'

International Tiger Day, also known as Global Tiger Day, is celebrated each year on July 29. This yearly event is celebrated to raise awareness about tiger conservation. The day was created back in 2010 at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia to raise awareness regarding the declining number of tigers across the world. As reports suggest, a declaration was made during the summit where governments from across the globe had pledged to double the number of tigers by 2020. However, this did not come to be true as the population is still at a decline in many countries.

Netizens pledge to protect tigers

As per the reports by Status of Tigers, Co-Predators & Prey in India, the total number of tigers in India now stands at 2,967 as compared to 1,400 in 2014. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that India has 50 tiger reserves with 2,967 tigers and the biggest habitat is the Jim Corbett national park in Uttarakhand that is the home to 231 tigers currently which is a good rise from 215 in 2014. The objective behind having a day in the name of tigers is to educate people about tigers and spread awareness regarding the challenges that they face.

This year is the tenth International Tiger Day. On this day, several countries will discuss issues related to tiger conservation and also try to come up with funds for wildlife preservation. Also, many celebrities also pitch in for International Tiger Day and try to spread awareness about the conditions of tigers using their massive social media presence. This year, various netizens took over to twitter to express their concern on the situation.

On #InternationalTigerDay posting some spectacular clicks by @raihanrvadra.



A ROAR IS RARE.



Save the tigers 🐯

Let us raise awareness together ✊ pic.twitter.com/4UxBHBEF6a — Neha Bhagat🇮🇳 (@NehaBhagat_jk) July 29, 2020

Where tigers thrive, it is a sign that the ecosystem is healthy. #InternationalTigerDay2020 is celebrated to promote the protection of natural habitat of tigers and to increase awareness about the conservation of tiger. International Tiger Day is also known as #GlobalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/42WCDuiZAL — Balaram Tripathy (@balaramtripath2) July 29, 2020

On International Tiger Day today, let us spread greater awareness on the importance of protecting tigers and the crucial role they play in preserving the ecosystems in which they live in. #IndiasTigerSuccess pic.twitter.com/Uc6ub8GsYH — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 29, 2020

Our streak is growing🐅🐯



With 7️⃣0️⃣% of world's tiger population existing in India, the Project Tiger is a shining example of creating wonders in conserving natural habitat and biodiversity for tigers to thrive.#InternationalTigerDay2020 #IndiasTigerSuccess pic.twitter.com/HuKlqta2bx — Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) July 29, 2020

To celebrate #InternationalTigerDay2020, here is the finale episode of #SafariWithSuyash: The Next Generation, @suyashkeshari96 finally gets a glimpse into lives of Solo’s cubs & delves into challenges & opportunities in tiger conservation. Watch now at: https://t.co/I0FCdFggh4 — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) July 29, 2020

According to the World Wildlife Fund, 95% of the tiger population was lost during the 20th century that is why tiger preservation is an extremely important topic for wildlife experts. Currently, there are only about 4000 tigers alive in the wild. Although few years back the number of tigers dropped exponentially across the globe. However, for the first time in world history, their numbers are on a rise now.

