"Dinner Sorted" Scream Netizens As Ikea Shares Secret Recipe For Their Iconic Dish

There are a lot of things that people are missing out on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several shops have been shut down and most people are stuck inside their homes in self-isolation. Many in the US are also missing Ikea's iconic Swedish Meatballs. However, Ikea recently shared their secret ingredient for their famous meatballs to help out their fans during the pandemic.

Ikea shares the recipe for their delicious Ikea meatballs

Missing your IKEA meatball fix? We’ve created a recipe for you to recreate this delicious dish in the comfort of your own home #IKEAmeatballs pic.twitter.com/d89lRsJxH7 — IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) April 20, 2020

Ikea's Swedish meatballs are some of their most beloved products. Ikea's loyal shoppers often snack on their delicious meatballs while shopping for furniture. However, since the lockdown, most Ikea shoppers are staying indoors in quarantine and are missing out on the Ikea meatballs. As a gift to their shoppers, Ikea recently shared the secret recipe for their Swedish meatballs. Netizens immediately took to social media to thank Ikea, as they could now enjoy those delicious meatballs at home.

I heard good news today! IKEA releases their Swedish meatballs recipe online!💜 — Dafugo (@dafugo) April 20, 2020

Our friends at IKEA Group have shared the recipe for their famous meatballs! That's dinner sorted ...🍽️ pic.twitter.com/ej5ok86dV9 — Nivetha (@Nivetha05148157) April 21, 2020

Thank you @IKEACanada. Now I just need to disassemble all of my furniture, make my husband follow me around the house while pretending he can read Swedish, and we can have the full #IKEA experience within the safety of our own home. https://t.co/zr5tfw2Ipr #IKEAmeatballs — STRUCKBLOG (@STRUCKBLOG) April 21, 2020

How have I coped without my #IKEAmeatballs?! Now I don't have to 😋🇸🇪 https://t.co/0YeYWRKw29 — Matt Maguire (@MattJMaguire) April 20, 2020

