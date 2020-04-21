"Dinner Sorted" Scream Netizens As Ikea Shares Secret Recipe For Their Iconic Dish

There are a lot of things that people are missing out on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several shops have been shut down and most people are stuck inside their homes in self-isolation. Many in the US are also missing Ikea's iconic Swedish Meatballs. However, Ikea recently shared their secret ingredient for their famous meatballs to help out their fans during the pandemic. 

Ikea shares the recipe for their delicious Ikea meatballs

Ikea's Swedish meatballs are some of their most beloved products. Ikea's loyal shoppers often snack on their delicious meatballs while shopping for furniture. However, since the lockdown, most Ikea shoppers are staying indoors in quarantine and are missing out on the Ikea meatballs. As a gift to their shoppers, Ikea recently shared the secret recipe for their Swedish meatballs. Netizens immediately took to social media to thank Ikea, as they could now enjoy those delicious meatballs at home. 

