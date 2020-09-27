From Bihar to Bosphorus: Netizens reminisce travel memories on World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year to raise awareness about the role of tourism and how it affects social, political and cultural values. The day was first commemorated in the year 1980 by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism, that is, the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on 27 September 1970.
Tourism is a crucial sector and employs one in ten people on the planet in addition to providing livelihood to millions of others. But this year, it has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting crisis. However, striking a positive note, the United Nations on its website wrote, “The 2020 edition of World Tourism Day, with the theme of “Tourism and Rural Development”, will celebrate the unique role that tourism plays in providing opportunities outside of big cities and preserving cultural and natural heritage all around the world.”
Carrying on the spirit amid the pandemic, netizens came together to commemorate the day with photographs, quotes, messages and a lot more. Using #WorldTourismDay2020, they not only shared throwback photographs from their domestic and foreign travels, but also shared mesmerizing pictures of their cities to attract tourists.
"And they say, Invaders made our country rich."#WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/rDdRJBqNcP— Lost Temples™ (@LostTemple7) September 27, 2020
On #WorldTourismDay, let us highlight this beautiful place: Enoshima beach 😍. Sailing events will be held there at @Toyko2020. pic.twitter.com/IcD3hGc5aO— Olympics (@Olympics) September 27, 2020
The beauty of nature will leave you speechless once you start travelling, but it will make you a story teller once you finish travelling #WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/a35UeyvloW— Đesi Thug © (@desi_thug1) September 27, 2020
As it #WorldTourismDay And I didn't travelled anywhere this year for the first time.— Akshit Awasthi 🦋 (@iAkshitAwasthi) September 27, 2020
So I wanted to share some of the pictures of My hometown. ❤️❤️
Maybe your TL will be blessed pic.twitter.com/4ZNEV4gddo
My contribution to the #WorldTourismDay.— emre yurdakul (@emrefeed) September 27, 2016
More shots of #Istanbul at https://t.co/pDosA35gML pic.twitter.com/45fVKInxBv
The world is a fantastic place to be explored. Today is World Tourism Day.— Stefano Politi Markovina (@spm_travelphoto) September 27, 2020
Tourist couple taking selfie in front of the Coliseum in Rome, Italy.#WorldTourismDay2020 #WorldTourismDay #WTD2020 #rome #travel #italy #photography @ThePhotoHour @LensAreLive @NikonProEurope pic.twitter.com/ctTAUEENDL
#WorldTourismDay— NitinV69 (@nitin_vidua) September 27, 2020
We welcome you in india.... Pics from Andhra pradesh, Uttar pradesh, Gujarat and Uttrakhand. pic.twitter.com/9n8AqERQuJ
तीर्थ, भक्ति, अध्यात्म, योग एवं अनेकों महापुरुषों की धरती होने के साथ-साथ बिहार इतिहास के अनेकों पल अपने अंदर समेटे हुए है और पर्यटन की दृष्टि से बिहार उत्कृष्ट गंतव्य स्थल है।— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) September 27, 2020
सभी को 'विश्व पर्यटन दिवस' की अनेको बधाई। pic.twitter.com/IdegMgkXMe
On World Tourism Day we remind about #stenincontest category "My Planet".— Stenin Contest (@SteninContest) September 27, 2020
In 2018, an image of a photojournalist from Turkey @SCmahrec "History on the Road Breakfast " got Jury Honorable Mention.#stenincontets #turism #Turkey #istanbul #kubbeistanbul pic.twitter.com/WEhguBcvC4
I Love Turkey🇹🇷💯— Uğur Alkaçır🇹🇷 (@UAlkacir) September 27, 2017
World Tourism Day!🌍✈️#WTD2017 #TravelEnjoyRespect #Turkey #Cappadocia #istanbul #DünyaTurizmGünü @Turkey_Home pic.twitter.com/9lh4W3mtgQ
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Department organised a 'Shikara Race' in Srinagar's Dal Lake along with some water sports to celebrate the day. The Director of Tourism, Kashmir, informed that the aim of this event is to boost the tourism sector and let people know that Kashmir is ready for tourism. "Our motive is to boost tourism sector & spread the message that Kashmir is ready for tourism," said Nisar Ahmad Wani, Tourism Director.
