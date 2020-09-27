From Bihar to Bosphorus: Netizens reminisce travel memories on World Tourism Day

World Tourism Day is celebrated on September 27 every year to raise awareness about the role of tourism and how it affects social, political and cultural values. The day was first commemorated in the year 1980 by the UN World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism, that is, the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on 27 September 1970.

Tourism is a crucial sector and employs one in ten people on the planet in addition to providing livelihood to millions of others. But this year, it has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting crisis. However, striking a positive note, the United Nations on its website wrote, “The 2020 edition of World Tourism Day, with the theme of “Tourism and Rural Development”, will celebrate the unique role that tourism plays in providing opportunities outside of big cities and preserving cultural and natural heritage all around the world.”

Carrying on the spirit amid the pandemic, netizens came together to commemorate the day with photographs, quotes, messages and a lot more. Using #WorldTourismDay2020, they not only shared throwback photographs from their domestic and foreign travels, but also shared mesmerizing pictures of their cities to attract tourists.

On #WorldTourismDay, let us highlight this beautiful place: Enoshima beach 😍. Sailing events will be held there at @Toyko2020. pic.twitter.com/IcD3hGc5aO — Olympics (@Olympics) September 27, 2020

The beauty of nature will leave you speechless once you start travelling, but it will make you a story teller once you finish travelling #WorldTourismDay pic.twitter.com/a35UeyvloW — Đesi Thug © (@desi_thug1) September 27, 2020

As it #WorldTourismDay And I didn't travelled anywhere this year for the first time.

So I wanted to share some of the pictures of My hometown. ❤️❤️

Maybe your TL will be blessed pic.twitter.com/4ZNEV4gddo — Akshit Awasthi 🦋 (@iAkshitAwasthi) September 27, 2020

We welcome you in india.... Pics from Andhra pradesh, Uttar pradesh, Gujarat and Uttrakhand. pic.twitter.com/9n8AqERQuJ — NitinV69 (@nitin_vidua) September 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Tourism Department organised a 'Shikara Race' in Srinagar's Dal Lake along with some water sports to celebrate the day. The Director of Tourism, Kashmir, informed that the aim of this event is to boost the tourism sector and let people know that Kashmir is ready for tourism. "Our motive is to boost tourism sector & spread the message that Kashmir is ready for tourism," said Nisar Ahmad Wani, Tourism Director.

