Netizens Share Hilarious, Relatable "dating History" Anecdotes To New Trend; Take A Look

Unlike swimming and guitar lessons, dating is a complex episode. To find someone attractive, intelligent, romantic, and who knows your worth all at the same time seems to be a mammoth task. So, when one asks about someone's "dating history" there is more often than always a pool of stories to dive into. In one such Twitter trend captioned "My dating history" netizens have shared fascinating and hilarious snippets from their personal lives.

Relatable and amusing

Netizens have outpoured their creative sides while drafting the responses for the "My dating history" Twitter trend. The replies and the sub-tweets will leave you laughing out loud. One Twitter user compared their dating history to the Japanese game show named Takeshi's castle, which was featured on Pogo long back. Remember Javed Jaffrey's commentary for the bumping and jumping skittles or when the participants went topsy turvy after they were hit by a giant ball. To some dating feels quite similar, hence the comparison. Another user jokingly mentioned that his dating history is "so confusing" that he feels it was directed by Oscar-winning Hollywood ace directors Christopher Nolan and Quintin Tarantino. Check out the compilation of the hilarious tweets:

While some had their hands full of experience, there were quite a few who had none. One such user compared his dating history to Jenifer Aniston starrer, popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Another user compared his "dating history" to his "empty" bank account. Last but not the least, another user mentioned that his dating history is as gloomy as the plot of the Hindi movie Baghban. Check out the tweets down below:

My dating history is so sad😔 it feels like watching baghban movie in theatre...😅 https://t.co/aw58QIICkR — Deepak Kashyap (@_deepakkashyap1) August 4, 2021

My dating history is so flat it feels like a f.r.i.e.n.d.s episode https://t.co/a130n4Xdgv — abhit budhiraja (@AbhitBudhiraja) August 4, 2021

"If flirting is": another hard-hitting trend

Quite some time ago, another trend took the microblogging site by storm. The trend asked "If flirting is..." and Twitteratis had to complete the rest of the sentence with their experience. One user posted Ranbir Kapoor, much-talked-about for all wrong reasons, glittery blue outfit donned picture and mentioned that his flirting skills resembled that. Last but not the least, another user compared his dating skills to that of the hilarious character of Majnu Bhai from the movie Welcome. "Want to try it out?" he asked. Check it out:

if flirting is dressing sense then im: pic.twitter.com/kXgcRtvZVG — Gautam_bhati 🖤 (@MemerBaabu) August 5, 2021

If flirting is an art, I am majnu bhai😅



Anyone wants to try🤣😆 — Nikhil Chhajer (@Chhajer5Nikhil) August 5, 2021

(Image: Unsplash/representative)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.