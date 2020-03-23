Zomato Asks 'what You've Been Cooking At Home', Netizens Share Mouthwatering Pics

As the confirmed cases of coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, people have been asked to stay indoors. Social distancing is the need of the hour in order to defeat the deadly virus. The official Twitter handle of Zomato asked social media users what they were cooking during the lockdown and desi Twitter has responded with some mouthwatering pictures.

Mouthwatering pictures

During the lockdown many restaurants are closed and practicing social distancing, people are being forced to cook food at home. Recently Zomato asked people to share what they were cooking and netizens obliged.

reply to this tweet with pictures of what you've been cooking at home 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳



let's make the timeline more colourful — Zomato (@Zomato) March 23, 2020

Zomato’s question was answered by dozens of people that showed off their culinary skills during the lockdown. Take a look at what India has been cooking below.

Bhindi Masala aur Fulka Roti! pic.twitter.com/gWM2u3EjWR — Raveena Gohil (@GohilRaveena) March 23, 2020

In my lifetime, I only really attempted to cook during this lockdown. This is what I came up with for Sunday breakfast. pic.twitter.com/u1xA7xxK8j — Rufi Parpan (@RufiParpan) March 23, 2020

Whole wheat spaghetti in spinach sauce with lots of veggies ☺️ pic.twitter.com/zuRD0tZ8QU — M (@MyMrinalini) March 23, 2020

Punjabi Chole with Poori 😋😋😋 pic.twitter.com/wPsxTUlQ3F — Ekta chitkara (@ChitkaraEkta) March 23, 2020

Fried rice, dragon panneer and mackerel fry. pic.twitter.com/O1aUB5ElGu — J.B. (@frostatmidnite) March 23, 2020

Some users also decided to share some hilarious memes.

Does instant poha count? (I boiled the water and sprinkled the bhujia.) 🤔 — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) March 23, 2020

Sirf ubala hai baki kaam murgi ne kiya pic.twitter.com/rC0dXBoAFK — Anurag verma (@Anuragv65220960) March 23, 2020

