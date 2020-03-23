The Debate
Zomato Asks 'what You've Been Cooking At Home', Netizens Share Mouthwatering Pics

What’s Viral

Zomato asked social media users what they were cooking during the lockdown and desi Twitter has responded with some mouthwatering pictures.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Netizens share mouth-watering pictures

As the confirmed cases of coronavirus cases continue to rise in India, people have been asked to stay indoors. Social distancing is the need of the hour in order to defeat the deadly virus. The official Twitter handle of Zomato asked social media users what they were cooking during the lockdown and desi Twitter has responded with some mouthwatering pictures.

Mouthwatering pictures

During the lockdown many restaurants are closed and practicing social distancing, people are being forced to cook food at home. Recently Zomato asked people to share what they were cooking and netizens obliged.

Zomato’s question was answered by dozens of people that showed off their culinary skills during the lockdown. Take a look at what India has been cooking below.

Some users also decided to share some hilarious memes.

