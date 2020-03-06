The Debate
'They Need Tinder': Netizens Shocked As Tiger Walks 2000 Km In Search Of A Partner

What’s Viral

In an interesting incident, a tiger walked about 2000 km in search of a partner. A picture of the tiger was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tinder

In an interesting incident, a tiger walked about 2000 km in search of a partner. A picture of the tiger was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. He shared the picture of the tiger along with a map tracking its movement. Kaswan captioned the post, "This #Tiger from India after walking into records has settled to Dnyanganga forest. He walked for 2000 Kms through canals, fields, forest, roads & no conflict recorded. Resting in the daytime & walking in the night all for finding a suitable partner. Was being continuously monitored." 

READ: Photo Shows Tiger Surrounded By Bulldozers And Truck In Forest, Netizens Furious

READ: Tiger Greets Tourists Enjoying Safari Ride In Forest With Loud Roar, Watch

Netizens amused

Kaswan also revealed about how the movement of the wild cat was tracked. He wrote on Twitter that the tiger was radio-tagged in March 2019 to calculate its time period. He added that the tracking is done by VHF radio and GPS trackers. 

READ: Two Rare Wildlife Species Spotted In Pilibhit Tiger Reserve In UP

READ: 26 Tigers Missing From Ranthambhore National Park: NTCA Member Diya Kumari

 

 

