'They Need Tinder': Netizens Shocked As Tiger Walks 2000 Km In Search Of A Partner

In an interesting incident, a tiger walked about 2000 km in search of a partner. A picture of the tiger was shared by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan on Twitter. He shared the picture of the tiger along with a map tracking its movement. Kaswan captioned the post, "This #Tiger from India after walking into records has settled to Dnyanganga forest. He walked for 2000 Kms through canals, fields, forest, roads & no conflict recorded. Resting in the daytime & walking in the night all for finding a suitable partner. Was being continuously monitored."

This #Tiger from India after walking into records has settled to Dnyanganga forest. He walked for 2000 Kms through canals, fields, forest, roads & no conflict recorded. Resting in daytime & walking in night all for finding a suitable partner. Was being continuously monitored. pic.twitter.com/N1jKGXtMh2 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 5, 2020

The tiger was radio tagged in March 2019. So you can calculate the time period. Tracking is done by VHF radio and GPS trackers. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 5, 2020

Netizens amused

Kaswan also revealed about how the movement of the wild cat was tracked. He wrote on Twitter that the tiger was radio-tagged in March 2019 to calculate its time period. He added that the tracking is done by VHF radio and GPS trackers.

And here men will not even share their @NetflixIndia passwords. 🙄 https://t.co/c0ASMwkDh6 — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) March 5, 2020

What a lucky tigress it would be...

He walked 2000 kms & settled for nothing less meanwhile.

& These human exaggerate their struggle in love. 🙄 — Shruti Pandey⚠️ (@Shruti20201) March 5, 2020

Wow, 2000kms and no conflict, this tiger is a real hero, finding food on the way, keeping away from poachers, all the struggle worth if he finds his partner. — Sanjay (@Sanjay51295858) March 5, 2020

Tigers need tinder also. 😶 — कार्तिक (@BhagwaKeralite) March 5, 2020

Most important question

"SUITABLE PARTNER FOUND??" — Omniscient (@freespeech_zoo) March 5, 2020

