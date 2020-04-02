Netizens Suggest Creative Zoom Background As Video Conferencing App Booms Amid Lockdown

Amid lockdowns and stay-at-home guidelines due to coronavirus pandemic, the popularity of video conferencing platform Zoom skyrocketed in the past few weeks. People in large numbers have begun to work and attend classes remotely due to coronavirus. The schools, universities, and offices have moved into virtual spaces, using the Zoom platform. However, in these trying times, netizens have been suggesting changes to the Zoom background, thus, adding some fun into the mix of the online offices.

Amusing Zoom backgrounds

A Twitter user, by the name Shell (bee emoji), posted on his account a tweet saying “iconic Zoom backgrounds: a thread. Keep it going”. The post has garnered almost 21,500 retweets, 134,000 likes, and 600 comments. This feature will allow users to display a picture or video behind their floating head in lieu of their normal, boring living room, and thus make things more interesting at work.

This also has several advantages, as it's more interesting to look at a video of a roller coaster, for instance, than the blank wall, and add zest to those everyday online interactions. The Zoom backgrounds range from burger joints to working along with the Star Wars characters. Here are some of the most amusing Zoom backgrounds.

iconic zoom backgrounds: a thread



keep it going pic.twitter.com/GU54B97tiR — Shell 🐝 (@BeeShellll) March 31, 2020

These amusing Zoom backgrounds are so good that anyone who is trying to get creative at work can use them. Some tweeple also posted pictures of themselves using suggested backdrops. These pictures are hilarious to watch.

About the app

Zoom, a company founded nine years ago by its CEO Eric Yuan after he defected from Cisco Systems and took about 40 engineers with him. He wanted to refine a concept he first dreamed up during the 1990s as a college student in China. There he dreaded the 10-hour train trips to see his then-girlfriend, now his wife.

