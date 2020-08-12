Netizens Pour In Support For Kamala Harris, First Black Woman To Run For US VP

As US’ Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden named Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate, netizens poured in support and congratulated the 55-year-old. Making history by selecting the first black woman to compete in a major Party’s presidential ticket, Biden, on August 12, took to Twitter to announce that he has picked a ‘fearless fighter’ as his running mate.

While the former US VP called Harris to be the ‘best partner’ for him to get the country back on track, several people were elated to hear the news. Internet users flooded Twitter with congratulatory posts. One inter user wrote, “Kamala Harris is the embodiment of what America is supposed to be. Period”. Another added, “@SenKamalaHarris is the FIRST INDIAN AMERICAN to run of the VP! soooooooo PROUD #KAMLAHARRIS".

Oh, and I am PROUD that Kamala Harris has chosen to embrace her identity as the daughter of immigrants, and of Jamaican-Indian parents. It makes me feel as if I (finally) belong in this country. My 2 daughters embrace their Indian-Chinese-Scottish-Irish identity.. THEY ARE PROUD. — Siddhartha Mukherjee (@DrSidMukherjee) August 12, 2020

#KamalaHarris is a proven reformer. Let's go win this!#BidenHarris2020



"15 years ago, that was revolutionary" pic.twitter.com/eKsLJCFS4H — Hope and Kamala are Bison 🐝💛 (@HopeisaBison) August 12, 2020

The unified support and enthusiasm for Kamala Harris from every corner is damn inspiring. — D-Money 🇹🇹 (@nerdclapback) August 12, 2020

Woke up to the news that @KamalaHarris has been picked by @JoeBiden as his running mate and I honestly couldn't ask for a better start to the day. — sorrycantdo (@bose_sumedha) August 12, 2020

I am truly happy to see the joy that is being shared about @KamalaHarris being chosen to be partners with @JoeBiden in forging our future. Stronger together. — MarkS Barnett (@MSB_Esq) August 12, 2020

A portrait of America. — AndyPopeInTheWoods (@AndyPopeInTheW1) August 11, 2020

Who is Kamala Harris?

Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama. She was born in Oakland and grew up in Berkeley.

In 2010, Harris became the first black woman to be elected as California's Attorney General, overseeing the country’s second-largest Justice Department, only behind the US Department of Justice. She is known for many firsts. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco — the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

She was also the first female African-American and Indian-origin to become California’s attorney general. Harris became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate, winning the California seat vacated by Senator Barbara Boxer, who retired after 24 years. Harris held the first event of her 2020 presidential campaign in Washington on the landmark campus of Howard University, from which Harris earned an undergraduate degree in 1986.

