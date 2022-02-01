Netizens Support Kmart Australia After TikTok Video Makes Fun Of Doll With Down Syndrome

A video was recently shared on TikTok where the social media users made fun of Kmart Australia's doll with down syndrome. The video showcases a shell full of toys including a Down Syndrome doll that was released in December 2020, News.com.au reported. The clip shared alongside the caption, "Kmart Australia has no chill" with several crying emoticons has garnered over 6 million views. After the video surfaced on the internet, thousands of social media users flooded the comments section defending Kmart Australia and demanded the deletion of the clip.

Reportedly, one TikTok user commented that the toy introduced by Kmart has taught the kids "acceptance" and further questioned, "What is so wrong about it?". Another user wrote that Kmart Australia is including everyone and questioned as to how their decision seemed bad?. Another user mentioned that the kids are taught differences and accepting themselves and others through the dolls and called it a "good idea," News.com.au reported.

The video in just 24 hours has gathered over 13,000 comments from netizens, as per the news report. The user who posted the video thanked everyone who got the video viral and added that they never expected this to happen. The user further insisted that they are not against people with disability and they did not post the video to "offend anyone".

Social media users demand removal of the clip

The social media users then asked the TikTok user to remove the clip. A user asked the TikTok user to delete the clip as the video makes fun of the toy when it is a "good idea." Another user wrote, "Why do you mean NO chill" and called it beautiful and insisted that the videographer has "NO chill." Another user commented that her son has Down syndrome and loves to have these dolls. As per the news report, Kmart had launched two dolls with Down Syndrome in December 2020 and the decision of introducing these dolls was welcomed by Down Syndrome Australia(DSA).