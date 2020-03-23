Netizens Support '#PoorJennifer' As Her Work From Home Video Chat Blunder Goes Viral

Work from home has been a very efficient strategy amid the Coronavirus pandemic and a number of people have been busy with their usual work in times of distress. Well, this involves being in contact with other people from the office.

Video calls are a usual thing in order to proceed with meetings, and it is important to be aware of what is going on in the surroundings. In the same context, a recent viral video with a woman named Jennifer has been a trending topic since it was released. Read more about the viral video about Jennifer's work-from-home blunder.

If you are wondering why #PoorJennifer is trending...

Jennifer is on the left side in the middle and left her camera on while using the toilet during a video conference call 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/EkurJuGyaD — USC Psycho (@uscpsycho) March 22, 2020

#PoorJennifer takes over social media

Jennifer has been a trending topic since a viral video has managed to go dominate social media. During a call, a lady named Jennifer felt the urge to use the washroom and forgot to turn off her camera while doing so. She forgot to turn off the camera as she pulled down her pants and sat on the toilet seat. She quickly realised her mistake but it was obviously too late. The leading lady of the call surely missed the commotion but soon got to know when #PoorJennifer started trending on Twitter.

#Poorjennifer work from home video blunder reactions

A number of fans have taken to their Twitter to try and console the lady. Twitter has been swamped with a number of reactions and expressions that go along with the popular #PoorJennifer. Here are some fan reactions about the massive work from home error.

I refuse to pity #PoorJennifer. Jenn is a hero. We are a country—nay a world!—desperate for just a little harmless comedic relief and Jenn stepped up—like a smutty Lucille Ball! Take a bow. Pick up your award and tell the haters, “Hey, shit happens!” 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VyWxqNzrs4 — 🌹 Clark wants Joe Biden to draw a clock (@Clarknt67) March 22, 2020

#PoorJennifer is all of us right now. Trying to cope with all this madness, adjusting to working from home, multitasking to the best of our abilities, and figuring out who our real friends are (shame whoever recorded and posted that, they need to be fired!) pic.twitter.com/GPBMTql7uD — Olive (@olivesaidso) March 22, 2020

People out here saying #PoorJennifer because she forgot she was video chatting and went to the bathroom but it's more of poor her for someone seeing that and immediately putting it online for EVERYONE to see. Not every humiliating thing has to be shared. pic.twitter.com/CiyTySbWO7 — ☆Azrael Vex☆ (@AzraelVex) March 22, 2020

