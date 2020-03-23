The Debate
Netizens Support '#PoorJennifer' As Her Work From Home Video Chat Blunder Goes Viral

What’s Viral

A viral video has got managed to grab a lot of attention on social media. Netizens have come ahead to support the victim of work from home video blunder. Read

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
viral video

Work from home has been a very efficient strategy amid the Coronavirus pandemic and a number of people have been busy with their usual work in times of distress. Well, this involves being in contact with other people from the office.

Video calls are a usual thing in order to proceed with meetings, and it is important to be aware of what is going on in the surroundings. In the same context, a recent viral video with a woman named Jennifer has been a trending topic since it was released. Read more about the viral video about Jennifer's work-from-home blunder. 

#PoorJennifer takes over social media

Jennifer has been a trending topic since a viral video has managed to go dominate social media. During a call, a lady named Jennifer felt the urge to use the washroom and forgot to turn off her camera while doing so. She forgot to turn off the camera as she pulled down her pants and sat on the toilet seat. She quickly realised her mistake but it was obviously too late. The leading lady of the call surely missed the commotion but soon got to know when #PoorJennifer started trending on Twitter. 

#Poorjennifer work from home video blunder reactions

A number of fans have taken to their Twitter to try and console the lady. Twitter has been swamped with a number of reactions and expressions that go along with the popular #PoorJennifer. Here are some fan reactions about the massive work from home error. 

