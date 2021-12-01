Last Updated:

Netizens Trend 'Mumbai Rains', Share Memes As Unseasonal Showers Dip Temperature In City

Several netizens welcomed the cool weather, while a few others could not stop themselves from sharing memes about Mumbai Rains and the sudden weather change.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
Mumbai Rains

Image: PTI


After facing heat in the month of December, Mumbai is now witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the city. As the temperature dipped, Mumbaikars took to their respective social media handles to share updates about the unseasonal rainfall. They made #MumbaiRains trend on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Several netizens welcomed the cool weather, while a few others could not stop themselves from sharing memes about the sudden weather change. Read on to know about netizens' reaction to Mumbai Rains. 

Netizens react to Mumbai Rains on Twitter

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user tweeted, "Can You imagine #Mumbai being colder then #Delhi in the day time on 1st December? It’s all happening. Temperature At 2:30PM: Delhi Safdarjung Observatory 22.6°c Mumbai Santacruz Observatory 22.4°c + 13mm rains and winds, much cooler Real feel." Several others shared a few memes on Mumbai Rains. 

A Twitter user shared a meme and wrote, "Whenever we say rain has gone…" While another one dropped a funny picture and wrote, "Le Mumbai Rain.." A netizen posted a snap of Amit Shah sitting covering himself in a blanket and captioned it as, "How Mumbaikars feelin Today." Another netizen chipped in, "Me: Finally gonna wear my winter clothes.." A user dropped a snap to demonstrate, "Its raining in December too ! Mumbaikers to mumbairains be like -"

A look at few memes on Mumbai Rains 

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai and suburban areas. It is predicted that the rains will increase in intensity tomorrow. 

READ | Mumbai rains: BMC states city and suburbs likely to get light to moderate showers today

Image: PTI

READ | Mumbai rains: BMC predicts light to moderate showers in city and suburbs today
READ | Mumbai rains update: BMC states city and suburbs likely to get light to moderate showers
READ | Mumbai Rains Update: BMC states city likely to receive light to moderate showers
READ | Mumbai rains: BMC informs about light-to-moderate rainfall in city today

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Mumbai Rains, Mumbai, Twitter
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com