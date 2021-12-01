Netizens Trend 'Mumbai Rains', Share Memes As Unseasonal Showers Dip Temperature In City

After facing heat in the month of December, Mumbai is now witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the city. As the temperature dipped, Mumbaikars took to their respective social media handles to share updates about the unseasonal rainfall. They made #MumbaiRains trend on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. Several netizens welcomed the cool weather, while a few others could not stop themselves from sharing memes about the sudden weather change. Read on to know about netizens' reaction to Mumbai Rains.

Netizens react to Mumbai Rains on Twitter

Taking to the micro-blogging site, a user tweeted, "Can You imagine #Mumbai being colder then #Delhi in the day time on 1st December? It’s all happening. Temperature At 2:30PM: Delhi Safdarjung Observatory 22.6°c Mumbai Santacruz Observatory 22.4°c + 13mm rains and winds, much cooler Real feel." Several others shared a few memes on Mumbai Rains.

Whenever we say rain has gone...

Le Mumbai Rain.. pic.twitter.com/qDH99ta7vg — Vaibhav (@vrushv14) December 1, 2021

A Twitter user shared a meme and wrote, "Whenever we say rain has gone…" While another one dropped a funny picture and wrote, "Le Mumbai Rain.." A netizen posted a snap of Amit Shah sitting covering himself in a blanket and captioned it as, "How Mumbaikars feelin Today." Another netizen chipped in, "Me: Finally gonna wear my winter clothes.." A user dropped a snap to demonstrate, "Its raining in December too ! Mumbaikers to mumbairains be like -"

Me: Finally gonna wear my winter clothes..

Le Indra Dev:#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Hp16vfzefr — Bhavin Sharma (@bhavin5sharma) December 1, 2021

A look at few memes on Mumbai Rains

Its raining in December too ! #MumbaiRains

Mumbaikers to mumbairains be like - pic.twitter.com/tEM2O59G86 — Shweta (@theavocaado) December 1, 2021

People in Mumbai watching rains in monsoon, autumn, spring, winter season every year!#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/61s9jlbfPO — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) December 1, 2021

Mumbaikars: Monsoons are over let's throw away old umbrellas, agle saal naya lenge



#MumbaiRains : pic.twitter.com/wMsBKQs94V — D (@TylerD91) December 1, 2021

Today's weather is too good in Mumbai & I feel the same 😴#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/x5YaoiAxJ5 — swati Awasthi🇮🇳 (@awasthiswati201) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Mumbai and suburban areas. It is predicted that the rains will increase in intensity tomorrow.

