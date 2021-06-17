Nevada Teen Gets Stuck Inside Chimney While Trying To Enter Her House, Rescued

An American girl who was accidentally locked outside her house tried to get in through the chimney and got stuck. While it is not rare to see people forgetting their keys inside their houses and calling locksmiths thereafter, this woman ditched the traditional way to try something more “wizardly”. The incident caught momentum on the internet after being shared by Henderson Fire Department, Nevada which later rescued the girl.

"Firefighters used a rope system to rescue an 18-year-old girl from the chimney of a single-story house near Horizon and College drives this morning,' the department wrote sharing the incident. Additionally, they explained that the teen tried to climb inside her home using the chimney, but unfortunately got stuck just above the flue. Furthermore, they elaborated that Henderson firefighters were trained for conducting rescue operations in confined spaces. “they pulled the girl out in half nadn hour,” the department declared.

'Embarrasing situation'

Meanwhile, tale has stuck with internet users. Many flocked to the post to enquire about the girl's wellbeing, however many found humour in the rather grim tale. "I would rather take the punishment for being locked out than the embarrassment of that situation!" one user said. "Great job guys..... She is lucky, i have to admit... I did get a chuckle.. ". Many said that the woman would have surely learnt from the mishap. "I bet she won't do that again," one comment read.

While this girl's story left a few users in laughs, a similar tale has pointed out the grim realities of migrant crisis. Recently, 23-year-old pregnant migrant woman was rescued with the help of the fire rescue ladder after she was stuck atop the border barrier near downtown El Paso and Ciudad Juarez at the US-Mexico border. The migrant from Honduras was attempting to climb the 18-foot-high steel bollard wall when she was unable to get down onto the other side safely. The US Mexico Border Patrol agents responded to the incident and sought the help of the El Paso Fire Department, according to Fox 14. Officers helped the migrant woman descend safely without hurting herself from the tall barrier. She was immediately rushed to the University Medical Center for a medical evaluation. However, both the migrant woman and her baby were safe.

Image: Henderson Fire Department/Facebook

