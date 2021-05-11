Last Updated:

'Never Lose Hope': Doctor Plays 'Love You Zindagi' Song To Cheer Up COVID-19 Patient

A viral video of a doctor playing 'Love You Zindagi' to cheer up a 30-year-old COVID-19 positive patient has taken the internet by storm.

COVID-19

A video of a doctor playing some music to cheer up a 30-year-old COVID-19 patient has taken the internet by storm. While taking to Twitter, Dr Monika Langeh shared the clip of a 30-year-old woman who didn’t get an ICU bed in the hospital and was managing in the COVID emergency for the past ten days. The patient asked the doctor if some music can be played, to which the healthcare worker played the title track of the 2016 Bollywood hit Dear Zindagi, ‘Love You Zindagi’.

In the caption, Langeh informed that the woman is under NIV support. She said that since the ICU is full, the coronavirus patient is getting all her treatment in the COVID emergency ward. Langeh added that for the past 10 days, the 30-year-old is admitted there and has gotten doses of Remdesivir and Plasma Therapy. Despite being in such a sad condition, her mind is positive and is not giving up. 

Netizens pray for speedy recovery 

The heartwarming clip has gone viral. It has been viewed over 711,000 and has garnered thousands of likes. In the comment section, several internet users lauded the COVID patient for her spirit and showered her with love. Netizens also praised the doctor for her act of kindness and sent well wishes to the duo.

While one user wrote, “Thank you doctor! Also thanks for all you guys do! Y’all are rockstars! Be safe,” another added, “Thank you Doc for sharing this message of hope! We all need to see, embrace and live. And let live! Kudos to you and the Frontline warriors . Thank you is a small small word”. “Great. Hope she recovers quickly,” wrote third. “God speed..Our brain has power to do Wonders what Medical Science Term it as Miracle,” said fourth. 

Meanwhile, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,29,942 COVID-19 cases on May 11, which pushed its tally to 2,29,92,517, according to the health ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.



