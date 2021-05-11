'Never Lose Hope': Doctor Plays 'Love You Zindagi' Song To Cheer Up COVID-19 Patient

A video of a doctor playing some music to cheer up a 30-year-old COVID-19 patient has taken the internet by storm. While taking to Twitter, Dr Monika Langeh shared the clip of a 30-year-old woman who didn’t get an ICU bed in the hospital and was managing in the COVID emergency for the past ten days. The patient asked the doctor if some music can be played, to which the healthcare worker played the title track of the 2016 Bollywood hit Dear Zindagi, ‘Love You Zindagi’.

In the caption, Langeh informed that the woman is under NIV support. She said that since the ICU is full, the coronavirus patient is getting all her treatment in the COVID emergency ward. Langeh added that for the past 10 days, the 30-year-old is admitted there and has gotten doses of Remdesivir and Plasma Therapy. Despite being in such a sad condition, her mind is positive and is not giving up.

She is just 30yrs old & She didn't get icu bed we managing her in the Covid emergency since last 10days.She is on NIVsupport,received remedesvir,plasmatherapy etc.She is a strong girl with strong will power asked me to play some music & I allowed her.

Lesson:"Never lose the Hope" pic.twitter.com/A3rMU7BjnG — Dr.Monika Langeh🇮🇳 (@drmonika_langeh) May 8, 2021

Netizens pray for speedy recovery

The heartwarming clip has gone viral. It has been viewed over 711,000 and has garnered thousands of likes. In the comment section, several internet users lauded the COVID patient for her spirit and showered her with love. Netizens also praised the doctor for her act of kindness and sent well wishes to the duo.

While one user wrote, “Thank you doctor! Also thanks for all you guys do! Y’all are rockstars! Be safe,” another added, “Thank you Doc for sharing this message of hope! We all need to see, embrace and live. And let live! Kudos to you and the Frontline warriors . Thank you is a small small word”. “Great. Hope she recovers quickly,” wrote third. “God speed..Our brain has power to do Wonders what Medical Science Term it as Miracle,” said fourth.

That's spirit and courage but not everyone will have only some special person will have. Wishing a speedy recovery to her and to u @drmonika_langeh hats off to all your services means all you doctors nurses ward boys all are really doing more than a normal human being can do🙏 — Khalandarulla Sharif (@KhalandarullaS) May 8, 2021

What a spirit and what a sport nd support.

Hats off to @drmonika_langeh and her brave patient .

May God bless u . — Jyoti (@CaliphateXposed) May 8, 2021

Prayers for her speedy recovery, prayers for the recovery of all patients. Prayers and gratitude to the entire medical fraternity and front-line workers, who've worked non-stop for the past 15 months. — Kavita 🇮🇳 (@kavita_verma1) May 8, 2021

I appreciate your courage !! this girl should be praised.This girl is courageous and God will fix it quickly and we should learn from them. Look at this, in what form,for what,in this state.



🙏I pray to god you get well soon

🕉️💪 — KulDeep (@Thakur_KulDeep_) May 8, 2021

Must say, this young girl is a fighter. She will certainly come out as a winner. Salute her guts Pray Lord Mahakal to help her defeat the Corona Kal Please update once she is discharged. — Rajan Singh (@rajansi45) May 8, 2021

You are doing tremendous job dear🤗

God bless you and give you more power to save more life🙏 — Jagrati Gupta✍ (@JagratiGupta3) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, India witnessed a single-day rise of 3,29,942 COVID-19 cases on May 11, which pushed its tally to 2,29,92,517, according to the health ministry. The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 more people succumbing to it, the ministry's data showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

(Image: Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.