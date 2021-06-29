New 'Alphabet Meme' Trend Will Make You Learn English Alphabets In A Hilarious Way

In a new meme trend that is going viral on social media, netizens hilariously reimagine the way in which English alphabets are taught. Users pick a letter and write what it stands for in the funniest possible way. People have used words like chai, abba to popular personalities like Kangana Ranaut and Elon Musk. The trend has sparked a meme fest and netizens are churning out hilarious meanings of a letter.

Alphabet meme trend on Twitter

In the trend, the netizens just need to take an alphabet, pair it with some dialogue or relate it to a movie or show. Some of the users on Twitter are using popular Bollywood movie dialogues, scenes or names of celebrities. The trend tells you what the English alphabet A in passion means to what you can understand from A in corona. People have used pictures from Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots, an advertisement and many others. One user, through the letter ‘B', spoke about the hardships students face while studying for MBBS and how they want the five-year-long course to end. Another user, through letter A, expressed how a young man's passion to choose their profession is rejected by family. Another user uses a picture of Anushka from an ad shoot to express that corona goes and comes back again.

The 'N' in Corona stands for pic.twitter.com/AVpXoxBgND — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 28, 2021

"A" in passion stands for pic.twitter.com/wWLIPlw5eU — Pranjal Raj (@pranjalraj28) June 28, 2021

The zz in pizza stands for

pizza khaane ke baad kya mast neend aati hai. 😴🍕😴 — Pizza Hut India (@PizzaHutIN) June 28, 2021

the 'a' in chai stands for pic.twitter.com/Y34Z9qdH5f — zomato (@zomato) June 29, 2021

E in Elon Musk stands for pic.twitter.com/4UdhrydZZj — Arman (@_m_c_q) June 27, 2021

The Y in Salary stands for pic.twitter.com/NHKbhQ3NyS — DUSHTI (@TharkiTroller) June 27, 2021

The 'B' in MBBS Stands for :- pic.twitter.com/4zCYOFp7Li — Dr.Complicated (@DrComplicated1) June 26, 2021

Companies also joined in on the trend on Twitter. Zomato joined in the fun to tell about what A in tea means. Pizza hut India described what zz means in the word Pizza. Take a look

In a similar incident, people have been sharing pictures of iconic places and renaming them in a new trend on social media. The Twitter thread was started by a user named VanshikaPn and went viral leaving netizens in splits. The Twitter thread has sparked a hilarious meme fest as people post pictures of one place and identify the place with the name of another place. The trend has got many reactions from netizens with mentions of historic places, IPL teams, etc.

