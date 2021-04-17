New Captain America Memes And Other Meme Templates That Shook The Internet This Week

Memes are a popular source of entertainment in the era of social media and the internet. Some of these memes come out of quirky movies, songs, or stand-up sets, while a few others are snippets from real-life incidents. The meme trend is so ever-evolving that new templates keep replacing the old ones on a regular basis. Here is a look at a series of meme templates that went viral on the internet this week.

Viral memes this week

1. New Captain America memes

This week, the audience came across a new version of Captain America and most people seemed quite unhappy with it. In one of the episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a new Captain America was introduced and fans could not stop missing Chris Evans. The character is called John Walker, which is played by Wyatt Russell.

Idk if it’s just me, but the new Captain America from Falcon and The Winter Solider reminds me of Homelander from The Boys pic.twitter.com/1mp3SWDk2N — JediJess1129 (@JJess1129) April 9, 2021

“I loveeee the new Captain America ”

Me: pic.twitter.com/F6EOL7wnsr — shv || kneeling for loki (@lokigodom) April 10, 2021

New Captain America's PR team after that episode #TFATWS pic.twitter.com/bPZEwxIG4X — Sami Lamb (@RebelXS01) April 9, 2021

New Captain America is basically Homelander ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/iJbXu516xO — ðŸ’ªðŸ¿â™‰ï¸ðŸ’ªðŸ½(LONEðŸºWOLF)ðŸ‘ŠðŸ½ðŸƒðŸ‘ŠðŸ¿ (@JOKER_KING27) April 9, 2021

2. IPL Memes

IPL 2021 kicked off last week and every new season comes with a new set of memes. As Jason Roy joined Sunrisers Hyderabad, a variety of Jason Roy memes kicked off as there were mixed reactions to the selection. Here is a look at a few of the memes.

3. Indranagar and Rahul Dravid memes

Indranagar memes topped the list this week after a viral ad took over the internet. Rahul Dravid screaming at random people and things in a traffic jam was a major highlight for people and most memers gave it a twist of their own. Some of the leading brands also jumped at the opportunity and followed the trend.

4. Sehri memes

As Ramadan 2021 kicked off in April second week, various memes started doing the rounds on the subject. Some of these were based on the concept of Sehri, which is a common practice amongst the devotees. Have a look at the memes.

5. Board exam memes

Board exams have been a topic of discussion for quite a few months as the second wave of COVID 19 hit the country recently. Most students had been of the stance that they want the exams cancelled as their safety and mental peace is at stake. As the government took a call on cancellation and postponing of board exams 2021, various hilarious memes also arose from the situation.

6. Dangal memes

The film Dangal has been an epitome of memes, various times in the past and this week a fresh template arose on the internet. The new template was quick to take over the internet and the results had been hilarious. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Canva