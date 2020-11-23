New Luxury Car Suffers 'worst Parking Fail'; Swerves Into One Car, Lands On Another; WATCH

In an incident that has left people asking a wide range of questions, notably 'how?', an expensive Porsche car has been caught on camera having a fairly wild crash while parking. The mind-boggling mishap allegedly took place in Manningtree, Essex in the UK, and CCTV footage of the same is now doing rounds on the Internet. According to British daily The Sun, the driver of the luxury car accidentally hit the accelerator, quickly losing control of his car before crashing into another car parked in the vicinity and then driving off a small ledge onto yet another car.

In the bewildering clip, the Porsche Taycan EV could be seen moving upwards on a slope-way before taking a halt. A few seconds later, the car suddenly accelerates and shoots to the right. After swerving into one car the Porsche finally lands on a car parked nearby. The Porsche driver came out uninjured, UK media reporter, though unfortunately, the luxury car which was only 5-days-old suffered major damage.

'Epic crash'

The 33-second long video, which was shared on Twitter by a user called 'Andy', quickly caught eyeballs and racked up over four million views. In addition, it was also flooded with multiple reactions from netizens who said that it was the worst parking fail in history.

its an automatic car

our neighbour did the same but reversed and wrote off 4 cars and her own

this would not beable to happen in a manual car — joseph langton (@jnlangton) November 20, 2020

The monitor being filmed has a label at the top saying outside, this is very clearly a CCTV recording — Prepared Camping (@PreparedCamping) November 20, 2020

The total lack of concern of the two pedestrians at the end is horrendous!! Wouldn’t a normal person run straight over to help? — A.G.W. ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@agw1437) November 20, 2020

Is there an indicator for "I am about to perform an unbelievably stupid and careless manoeuvre"? A red flag pops out the top? — Iolanthe2345 (@Iolanthe2345) November 20, 2020

In a similar incident, a Mercedes-Benz C class, Porsche 911 Cabriolet, Bugatti Chiron, and a motor home collided at Gotthard Pass in the Swiss Alps, Switzerland. In a post shared on Facebook by the Rainer Johnson Supercars, the luxury automobile can be seen involved in the multi-car crash with damage speculated to shoot over $4 million. In the viral footages of the wreck site, swarmed by the local onlookers, the Bugatti and the Porsche’s frontal airbags were seen deployed, however, the liquid silver Chiron's grille, front bumper, and hood had sustained extensive damage.

(Image: Switzerland Police)

While it largely remains unclear who hit first, the local media report confirmed, citing witnesses, that the motor home was driving at an extremely slow speed at the mountain pass and had held the traffic behind it. In an attempt to overtake the sluggish vehicle, the driver of the Chiron rushed forward, copied by the Porsche driver, as both tried to outstrip the motor home and crashed. Even as Bugatti Chiron's CEO Stephan Winkelmann describes the model involved in the crash as the fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car in Bugatti’s history with muscular efficiency, the car was seen in a near wreck condition after the crash.

(Story image credit: Twitter/@oldschoolbiker4/Screenshot)

