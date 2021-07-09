New Social Media Trend 'Jannal Twitter' Displays Admiring Views Of And From Windows

A new trend JannalTwitter is picking momentum on social media as millions of users contribute their part to it. This latest hashtag ( #JannalTwitter) has brought users together to share their love for windows and some mesmerizing views through it. From dilapidated buildings to Italian cities, a simple grey shop to a rainbow reflection from mirror glass, and from mosaics to florals, the contributors to the JannalTwitter have captured everything from commotion to emotion.

What does Jannal mean?

Jannal is a Tamil and Malayalam word for window. Indian Twitteratis are intrigued to exhibit their photography skills. Some contributors have captioned their pictures with beautiful one-liners, while others have just wished that their photographs are accepted. Some have also allowed users to share a sneak peek of their "leisurely stares." Silhouetted pictures and bright sunshine have dawned on the pictures shared following this trend. Some have just kept it organic. Check out some amazing pictures:

Looking up!

Gorgeous domed mosaic ceiling, skylights, symmetry and throwback to better times...#Topkapi palace, Turkey...#JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/C8fqG71DWw — Dr. Aarti Shyamsunder (@Aartideetoo) July 5, 2021

Will this shahjahan view qualify as #JannalTwitter pic.twitter.com/1Z29ZdqOh5 — Joker always (@jokeralways24X7) July 4, 2021

Birds Seen in 2021

Another such artistic trend on Twitter, BirdsSeenIn2021 adds a fresh breath of nature and wildlife to our lives. Photographers capture and post beguiling pictures of birds. Some photographers poured in the details of the birdies. However, some contributors captured the most delightful pictures and posted them with quotes and one-liners that perfectly fit the theme and mood. "Perspectives change everything within frame sometimes,' wrote one photographer. Check out the most beautiful captures:

Great Northern Divers are regular guests in Germany during winter, but rarely occur during breeding time. Observing this bird in its stunning summer plumage was therefore a whole new experience. Still impressed by all these fine-grained patterns! #Birdwatching #BirdsSeenIn2021 pic.twitter.com/Dc4WCKCfeq — Patrick Weber (@tw_patweb) July 8, 2021

(Input: Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.