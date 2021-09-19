New Viral Video Shows A Scorpion Glowing 'blue' Under UV Light; Know The Reason

These days animal videos are growing more and more popular on the internet, some with their uniqueness while some with their adorable antics. This time, a video that goes viral on the social media platform will give you the creeps. The video starts with a scorpion that is black with dirt brown limbs, perfect as a camoflage.

A commentator descibes the scorpion's properties while turning the white light off, and UV light on. As soon as the lights change, the creature changes its colour to neon blue. In the 23-second video, the scorpion can be seen in its normal colour. Interestingly, the uploader didn't leave the netizens in a state of puzzle and shared some details about the changing colours.

Watch the video of scorpion here:

Know the reason behind the magical change of colour

According to the person commenting in the video, the deadly scorpions turned beautiful when it comes under the rays of fluorescing bright blue/green ultraviolet (UV) light. Citing research, the commentator said that the fluorescent nature of the scorpion enables them to convert low levels of UV light into the colour that they see best – blue-green. This unique feature provides the creature with enhanced night vision. Meanwhile, the amazing characteristic of the scorpion to change its colour under UV rays has attracted the attention of thousands of social media users. Since being shared on YouTube by a user named Wild Blue Science, the video has garnered over six thousand views and, the count is still going on. Some users also commented on the astonishing video of the scorpion. A Youtube user wrote, "awesome" while the other one wrote, "Superb!"

Have a look at some other looks of the creepy creatures:

An eerie picture of a 'spider-scorpion mix' bug that was shared by the US federal agency National Park Service has created a stir on social media. Insects are one of the most abundantly found lifeforms on earth, representing almost 80% of all animal species. However, there has been a surge in bug population in recent years, says the Smithsonian Handbook of Insects.

The image of the insect was shared by the US federal agency National Park Service on their Instagram account. Adding details about the insect, Park authorities informed, it is a cross between a spider and scorpion that shoots acetic acid that smells like vinegar from a tail-like organ that resembles a 'whip'. The bug is named vinegaroon or whip scorpion. It belongs to the arachnids subgroup of the Thelyphonida, which consists of only 100 species. The name whip scorpion refers to their uncanny resemblance to actual scorpions but additionally possess a whip-like tail.

(Image: @VenomsLab/Twitter)