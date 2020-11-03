New York Photographer Jeremy Cohen's 'Quarantine Cutie, Part 6 Is All Sorts Of Adorable!

NYC freelance photographer Jeremy Cohen, who gained an immense popularity a few months ago for his video series featuring a girl named Tori Cignarella, recently shared the part 6 of his video series. He calls the series as Quarantine Cutie and the series is currently in its part 6 stage with the next part soon to be released on his social media account. Jeremy Cohen is a freelance photographer based in New York. He started sharing a series of videos using his creativity and giving them an innovative twist during the lockdown. Read on to see what the series is about and why is it so famous?

Jeremy Cohen's Instagram series during COVID-19 lockdown

The Quarantine Cutie series showcases the nuances of Cohen's dating life with a woman named Tori Cignarella. It starts from the very first time he approached Tori while she was dancing on her terrace when he shared a message to her using his drone. Cohen then documented his whole courtship series and named it Quarantine Cutie. In part 6 of the Quarantine Cutie, we can see the two love birds meeting in that time of the lockdown period when things are a bit better. The video shows the duo going on a date in a helicopter where they can spot the Statue of Liberty, empire state building, and freedom tower as well. Take a look at the video.

The post already has more than 1.4 lakh views since he shared the video. At the end of the video, one can also hear Cohen stating that the Quarantine Cutie series is not over yet and he would come back with a part 7 again. Here are some comments from the people who loved the adorable video by Cohen. Many of his viewers love his innovative series during the lockdown and some were so touched by his adorable videos that they regarded his video series as their Top 3 special moments of 2020. While some were surprised that the guy is so genuine that he is still pursuing the girl whom he approached 3-4 months back when he asked him out via his drone.

Image credits: Jeremy Cohen Instagram

