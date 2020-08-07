New York Power Outage Plunges City Into Darkness, Fans Say '2020 Is Really Thriving'

An enormous portion of Manhattan in New York City was without power supply on Friday, August 7. At least 1.3 million people are yet without it along the Upper West Side, Harlem and Upper East Side neighbourhoods. In a recent development to the NYC blackout, New York Post reported that Con Edison, the city’s main power company has revealed more than 123,808 customers are yet without power including those who have previously lost electricity due to the storm.

The company also stated to ABC News that supply has been restored to those areas and they are investigating a problem in their transmission system that previously caused three networks in Manhattan to lose their electric supply at 5.13 on Friday morning.

Netizens react to NYC Blackout:

Although the power supply returned, netizens took to Twitter to share their stories about the NYC blackout. While a user pointed out the calamities that are taking place this year saying “2020 is really thriving” another was seen making fun of the situation asking whether New York has paid their electricity bill. The hashtag ‘Blackout’ soon became trending on Twitter. Check out how netizens are reacting here:

Black Out in NYC #blackout 2020 really is thriving pic.twitter.com/pN7BFGBw5Z — R E T W E E T P I N N E D 🍀 ❤️ (@MusicAndActingg) August 7, 2020

Second half of 2020 to first half of 2020, “Hold my beer.” pic.twitter.com/wZN7fgWzMg — Tom Fanning (@Byte606) August 7, 2020

New York, did you forget to pay the electric bill? 🙄 #blackout — Nan (@Piccolina_NMS) August 7, 2020

New York Power Outage impact

According to the Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), the subways in the city have been impacted because of the power outage. A tweet shared by MTA informed people to expect delays because of the power outages in parts of Manhattan. Many in the city were dealing with power loss as a result of Hurricane Isaias.

MTA tweeted, "Expect delays as we are getting reports of power outages in some parts of uptown Manhattan. "This is also affecting stations and third-rail power."

Robert Schimmenti, the senior vice president, Electric operations, Con Edison said to ABC News that the firm realised it is incredibly frustrating to be without power and hence the entire organisation is working around the clock to get customers back in service. He added that they have additional mutual aid and contract workers arriving each day to help Con Edison restore its services safely. Robert also assured their customers that the crews will remain on the job 24/7 until the problem of the power outage is completely eradicated.

