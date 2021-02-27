New York Restaurant Lets Guests Dine With Wax Figures Of Audrey Hepburn & Jon Hamm

The restaurants in New York have reopened and Brooklyn’s iconic Peter Luger Steakhouse will see some familiar faces helping the restaurant enforce coronavirus safety protocols. The restaurant is bringing iconic wax figures from Madame Tussauds, reported AP. Wax figures of Audrey Hepburn and Holly Golightly and Jon Hamm greeted customers while waiters rushed by with plates of sizzling steaks.

Wax statues of celebrities in Peter Luger Steakhouse

It is a promotion strategy used by the restaurant to bring the customers for dining. Wax statue of Jon Hamm known for his role of ad executive Draper in the hit TV series is standing by the restaurant’s bar with a cocktail in hand. Other wax figures of Madame Tussauds include Michael Strahan, Jimmy Fallon, Al Roker and Audrey Hepburn in Holly Golightly of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” mode. Daniel Turtel, Vice President of the Peter Luger Steakhouse told AP, “thought this would be a fun, safe way to fill some of the seats that need to remain empty as we continue to fight the pandemic.”

According to AP, the Peter Luger restaurant will keep that the wax statues until February 26. The wax figure will be returned to Madame Tussauds on March 2. A wax statue of comedian Jimmy Fallon occupies a table at Peter Luger Steakhouse. A wax statue of Al Roker welcomes diners to Peter Luger Steakhouse. Wax statues of Audrey Hepburn and Michael Strahan occupy one of the tables at Peter Luger Steakhouse.

Images credit: AP

