New Zealand: Daycare Teachers Shorten Girl's Name Over Pronunciation Issue

A girl's name was shortened at the daycare in New Zealand after the teachers were not able to pronounce her name, reported the Daily Mail. Her mother Paris Tautu was shocked when she found that her daughter whose name is Mahinarangi Tautu who is a five-year-old now was called 'Rangi' by her teachers in daycare. According to her mother Paris Tautu, her traditional name means 'moon in the sky'.

Teachers shortened girl's name in daycare

The shocked mother in a now-deleted Facebook post said that other students in the daycare laughed at her daughter's name and nobody in the school even bothered to try and pronounce the name right. This had embarrassed her daughter Mahinarangi, who is now so distraught by the bullying that she doesn't even try to correct someone when they mispronounce her name. She shifted to New Zealand after she found out about her pregnancy as she wanted to surround her daughter with her own culture. She added that she had even gone to the daycare school to correct the teachers about her daughter's name Mahinarangi pronunciation but no effort was made from the other end.

Read: Subodh Bhave Reacts To Gayatri Datar's Laughter, Netizens Say They Can 'hear This Post'

Read: UK Health Sec. On Single Shot Vaccine Efficiency

She said that she had gone to daycare to pick her daughter one day and the teachers there called her daughter Rangi. The mother also explained how her daughter’s name comes from Ngāti Raukawa heritage that had been passed down over generations. The mother had taken to social media to express the horrifying incident faced by her daughter. She has said that after this incident she has moved her daughter to a different school where the staff is very cooperative. She said that she has also helped her daughter to overcome the embarrassment and also explained to her to break her name into single syllables so that she can correct others in the pronunciation of her name.

Read: COVID-19 Variant In Brazil Infected Many Who Had Already Recovered From The Virus

Read: If You Loved 'Dev Manus', Here're Other Notable Marathi Shows To Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.