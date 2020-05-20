New Zealand Man Wins $10.3 Million In Lottery After Losing Job Due To Lockdown

A man from New Zealand has won $10.3 million NZD (approximately Rs 46 crore) in the lottery, after losing his job due to coronavirus outbreak. The man first became aware of his win when he checked his emails the day after the draw, noticing there was one from MyLotto Customer Support, according to MyLotto.

Lucky coincidence

"I saw an email saying I had won a prize and thought it must have been spam. I logged into MyLotto and checked my ticket – and sure enough it said I had won. My wife was at work, so I asked someone else in our bubble to check it for me to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. They confirmed: 'Yep, that definitely says you’ve won $10 million.' I couldn’t believe it!" the man was quoted as saying on the MyLotto website.

The man then surprised his wife when she returned home after completing her frontline duties as she is a healthcare worker. The man kept an envelope that had a newspaper clipping reading 'Hamilton man wins $10.3 million in Lottery'. As per reports, she asked her husband that what was it, why was he showing it to her, to which he replied that it's them who have won the money.

"We’re still in shock, these types of things don’t happen to people like us," the woman said. The couple is now planning to repair their old car that broke down recently, pay off their mortgage, support their children’s tertiary education, and importantly for them - look for ways they can help other people in need, as per MyLotto website.

(Image Credit: AP)

