New Zealand Metal Buff Mom Names Kids As Metallica, Pantera And Slayer; Fans Amused

In an unusual incident, a heavy metal buff mom in New Zealand named her children after the three of the most legendary metal bands Metallica, Pantera, and Slayer. Oddly, her kid Metallica’s middle name is And Justice For All, the fourth studio album of Metallica with record-shattering singles One and Eye of the Beholder. Taking to his official Twitter handle, David Farrier, host of the Netflix docuseries Dark Tourist, wrote, “Proud to report that a New Zealand mother has named her children Metallica, Pantera, and Slayer. She told me, “It’s not easy raising three of the heaviest bands.”

Furthermore, he said that he actually followed up the matter as he explained, “I become a bit suspicious when she also included Metallica’s best album, And Justice For All in her kid’s name too, but New Zealand’s Registrar-General seems to confirm it’s a real thing.”

thread 1/4: proud to report that a new zealand mother has named her children metallica, pantera and slayer. she told me "it’s not easy raising three of the heaviest bands": https://t.co/kiXGTrr60A — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 7, 2021

thread 2/4: i become a bit suspicious when she also included @metallica's best album "...and justice for all" in her kid's name too, but new zealand's registrar-general seems to confirm it's a real thing: pic.twitter.com/1jOy5AUWxT — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 7, 2021

thread 3/4: ... plus, i've seen the birth certificates. anyway, waiting for comment from @metallica , @slayer and @pantera as clearly this metal mother (and her kids) deserve free metal gigs for life — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) July 7, 2021

Farrier wrote in a research piece that the New Zealand Registrar-General Jeff Montgomery confirmed that the mother of three did name her kids after the legendary bands as it stated, “There are no restrictions on naming babies after bands or albums as long as the word used is not generally considered to be offensive and does not resemble an official rank or title”. Furthermore, the text read, “This particular baby was registered in 2009 by the previous Registrar-General. A similar application made today is likely to also be approved.” In the subsequent threads, farrier notes that he had got a peek into the birth certificates and he was waiting for comment from Metallica, Slayer, and Pantera. He goes on to add that the fan mother clearly deserved free metal gigs for life.

Internet expresses amazement

The Netflix docuseries host adds, “I think it’s important to note that this mother is also a big fan of crossbows which are also truly metal and she deserves our complete and utter respect for this and for raising three kids.” Internet was amazed at the fan woman’s name choices for her kids, as one joked, “At least she didn’t name one of them Megadeath, he’d constantly be fighting with first child, Metallica.” One other meanwhile said, “I once heard a mother calling her kid Metallica in St Luke's Farmers. Would have been about 2005-ish and the boy looked about 7 years old, so he'd be 23 now. Whether it was his registered name or not is a different story.”

