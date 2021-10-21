New Zealand Police's Response To 4-year-old Boy's Invite To 'see His Toys' Wins Internet

Proving "children can do things that adults can never imagine doing," a four-year-old boy called up the emergency police service to come over to his house to see his toys. The kid didn't hesitate to call a police officer to be a part of his fun game.

The incident took an interesting turn when the police officer appeared before the child just to see his toys. The incident came to light when the New Zealand Police Department took to Facebook to share a clip explaining the incident along with a picture of the kid and the police officer.

Sharing the video, the Southern District Police wrote on Facebook,

"While we don’t encourage children to call 111 to show us their toys, this was too cute not to share." "Constable Kurt from Southern District Police responded by arriving at the child’s house and was shown an array of toys. He also had a good educational chat with the child and his parents about only using 111 for emergencies."

New Zealand police receive call from a 4-year-old boy who says, 'I have got toys for you'

The call began in standard fashion, with the emergency operator saying: "This is the police, where is the emergency?" After a pause, the boy replied saying, "Hi, Police lady?". "Yes,What’s going on?", responded the officer at the other end. The kid replied, "Can I tell you something?", to which the lady replied in a friendly tone, "You can tell me something". The little boy then said, "I have got some toys for you, come over and see". Soon, the telephone was taken by an adult, who apologised for the kid's call and confirmed that there was no emergency.

However, an officer took up the call and jumped into action, saying "Yeah, I'm one up, I'll be attended to." He soon reached the location just to play with the little one, who was eager to show his toys to a police officer.

The four-year-old has melted the hearts of many on social media. Netizens expressed their love for the kid's cute emergency call . One user wrote, "OMG, I'm tearing up again (sniff sniff), that's so precious". Another person said, "This has just made my day, how awesome". "This is why I love the NZ police. They made that little kid's day," expressed the third one.

Image: New Zealand police