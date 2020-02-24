New Zealand Woman's Simple Online Shopping Trick Takes Internet By Storm

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a woman's simple solution for online shopping. Megan, who works for the radio station ZM in Auckland, revealed her trick in a video that was posted on the station's Facebook page. Through the video, Megan is seen scrolling through a number of shoes on an e-commerce website.

In the video, she can be seen holding up a miniature full length cut out of herself in a side profile with the feet cut off so that she can get a hint to see how the outfit looks in full.

The caption in the video says, "Megan's online shoe shopping trick is too good". She uses it during online shopping on multiple shopping sites. The video clip has managed to garner over 14,000 likes, 45000 comments, and over 2.5 million views.

McDonald's worker wraps cheeseburgers

Similarly, a video had surfaced on the internet which showed a McDonald's worker wrapping five cheeseburgers within just a few seconds. The amazing eight-second video clip shows the worker wrapping up the burgers in lightning speed in a food preparation platform with the garnishing ingredients in the background. According to the reports, the video was captured at the fast-food outlet in Ayr, Queensland, Australia. It was shared by Jukin Media with a caption that read, "This guy wanted to see how many burgers he could wrap in a matter of a few seconds".

Through the video, the worker can be seen preparing the burgers and flipping them upside down on their wrappers and then the worker begins folding the papers to hold the ingredients together. The caption continues, "He quickly wrapped five burgers one after the other without messing it up". A viewer wrote, "I would prefer to wait a for a burger to be wrapped properly (you know wait a couple seconds...)". Burger 1 and 2 looks wrapped, however, the 3rd, 4th, and 5th are rushed". The video was first posted on November 7, 2019.

