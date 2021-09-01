Newborn Sea Lion Pup Interacts, Plays With Friends In This Adorable Video; Watch

Sea lions are known for their external ear flaps, long flippers, thick hair, a large chest and belly. They have a one-of-a-kind appearance that draws attention. People love to watch these creatures, therefore their videos on social media are steadily becoming a hit. A video of a baby sea lion interacting with its friends is making the rounds on the internet.

A baby sea lion was playing with its friends

The video was shared on Bronx Zoo's Instagram page with the caption, "It’s amazing to see our new sea lion pup interact with the other sea lions in the pool. On your next visit to the zoo, stop by Astor Court to watch them bond with each other. We could observe them all day!"

It was only shared a day ago and soon it went viral. The video has received more than 10,000 views since it was posted and the number is still growing. It has also accumulated a large number of comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Love your animal residents and your human caretakers for them!!"

The second comment read, "One of the few things in life that hasn't changed." Another commenter wrote, "Adorable!"

Viral Sea Lions

In another video, a sea lion literally crashed an interview with a fisherman. When a sea lion barged in through a gate and crashed the fisherman's interview, he was detailing the sudden influx of sea lions on the beaches of Tome, Chile. The interruption was caught on camera, and the video is currently circulating online. The man notices the animal in time and moves away from it as fast as he could.

A video of a sea lion dragging a young girl into the water was also circulated on the Internet. People may be seen in the 2-minute video near the Steveston Fisherman's Wharf in Canada admiring sea wildlife, including a massive sea lion. People were fascinated by the sight of the animal and cheered it on. A young girl sat on the railing to get a better view of the sea lion, but the beast was not amused and dragged her into the water. People in the area began to panic, so a man jumped into the water and pulled the girl out, saving her life.

Image- @bronxzoo/Instagram