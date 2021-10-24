Newly-wed Kashmiri Couple Making Roti Together During Wedding Ritual Wins Hearts; Watch

The wedding day is considered one of the most important days in one's life and people leave no stone unturned to make the day memorable. A lot of effort goes into planning for the event, and weddings are often considered incomplete without dance and a little 'drama.' In the present day, the preparation of a wedding starts nearly a year before the scheduled date and goes even beyond the solemnisation of marriage, going into two to four days of ceremonies and rituals. The internet is full of such videos showing brides and grooms making dramatic entries, however, this time, a video reportedly shot in Jammu and Kashmir showcasing a newly-married couple has created a storm on social media platforms.

An old but good #tradition in a village where the #bride is asked to make a "Roti" on their wedding day and the #groom helps her. This way, their marital life begins with mutual cooperation and love!❤️#traditions #culture #Kashmir #PakAgainstKashmiriyat #NeverForgetNeverForgive pic.twitter.com/KP8y5EyZXy — Sophia Zarin (@SophiaZarin) October 13, 2021

The video shared by a Twitter user named Sophia Zarin who is a social media activist as per her social media profile, and based in Kashmir, posted a video that shows a couple making roti (chappati) together as part of the post-wedding ritual. The video starts with the bride, who is dressed in gorgeous Kashmiri wedding attire and can be seen flattening dough in the shape of roti before placing it on the top of the pan. As soon as the bride put the roti on the vessel, the family members give a loud cheer for the couple. The groom then goes ahead and flips the roti. The video shared around 12 days ago has garnered over a hundred views and attracted several comments. "An old but good tradition in a village where the bride is asked to make a roti on their wedding day and the groom helps her. This way, their marital life begins with mutual cooperation and love!" the Twitter user wrote as a caption.

"Great example! Let the Kashmiri culture and language return to the valley, give up Urdu and make Kashmiri the state official language!" commented a social media user.

This video has gone viral on social media showcasing the couple's spectacular entry into their wedding party while holding each other's hands and heading straight to the dance floor. However, shortly after arriving on the dance floor, the bride attempts to leap on the groom's back, causing the groom to lose his balance and fall off the stage along with the bride. However, this did not deter their enthusiasm and they quickly got up and began dancing again with the same zeal. The video has gone viral since it was shared on Instagram a few days ago. As of now, it has amassed more than 56,000 likes and over 2.5 million views. Besides, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people.

