Newlywed Couple Donates Blood On Their Wedding Day, Netizens Say 'humanity Is Alive'

A newlywed couple on their wedding day donated blood to save life of a girl. The picture of the couple has been shared by Uttar Pradesh Policeman Ashish Mishra, whose 'Police Mitra' initiative to connect blood donors with the needy has made it possible. A picture of the couple is going viral. Since being shared, netizens are praising the couple.

Uttar Pradesh Police cop Ashish Mishra while sharing the picture on Twitter praised the couple. In the picture, the couple is dressed in their wedding attire. The groom is donating the blood while the bride is standing next to him. The police cop in his tweet wrote, "My India is great. A girl was in need of blood but no one was coming forward to donate blood, because she was someone else's child. If she was their own child, they might have done it. The couple on their wedding day saved the girl's life by donating blood. Jai Hind."

The tweet of the police cop is going viral over the internet. People are lauding the couple for donating blood on their wedding day. Netizens also wish the couple a happy married life. One user wrote, "humanity is still alive." Another individual commented, "these people are inspiration for others." Another user wrote, "Great work. Another person wrote, "Big Salute God Bless The newlyWed Couple." Great example. Another individual wrote, "Wish the couple all the best for a very happy married life." Another user commented, "A best way to make your big day a memorable one. Kudos to the couple."

Police Mitra Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Police Cop Ashish Mishra started the Police Mitra campaign in 2017. The policeman saves lives of patients by connecting them to blood donors. The cop in Twitter bio has written founder of UPPoliceMitra. He encourages youth to donate blood and save the lives of people.

