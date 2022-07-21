News Interview Compared With ‘Don't Look Up’ Movie As Anchor Tones Down Heatwave Severity

The United Kingdom experienced a record high temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with Britons all around the nation facing the brunt of the extreme heatwave. Despite, experts calling it "a wakeup call" for the climate crisis, a news broadcast on GB News channel came under fire for downplaying its severity. This came when the news anchor of the programme told a British meteorologist to be "happy about the weather" when he cautioned last week that the impending high heat would be fatal. Further, this scenario draws an uncanny similarity with the 2021 film, Don't Look Up.

According to a Deadline report, the conversation occurred during a July 14 broadcast of GB News. Following that, a video clip that compared it to a moment from Don't Look Up went viral on social media. In the television interview that is strikingly similar to the much-discussed fictional TV interview in Adam McKay's film Don't Look Up, GB News anchor Bev Turner was seen toning down the meteorologist's warnings about the impending heatwave.

The uncanny similarity between a movie clip and a news programme

While the temperature was 20 degrees Celsius last week, British meteorologist John Hammond cautioned in the interview that "by early next week you can scratch 20 degrees. It could very well be 40 degrees." He even added, “I think there will be hundreds, if not thousands, of excess deaths next week. The charts that I can see in front of me are frightening.”

To the reply to Hammond’s dismal points, Turner interrupts and said, “So John, I want us to be happy about the weather, and I don’t know whether something has happened to meteorologists to make you all a little bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom.”

As per the video, the discussion is nearly identical to a sequence in Don't Look Up, the Netflix parody that utilises a comet threatening to destroy the globe as an analogy for climate change. The character played by Jennifer Lawrence in the sequence announces on the news that "the entire planet is about to be destroyed." However, in the movie, the news anchor answers while laughing, "We just keep the bad news light."

Since being shared on Twitter, with the caption “#DontLookUp in real life,” the video has garnered over 95.5K likes and several amusing comments.

Heatwave in UK

In addition to this, Hammond’s prediction about UK Heatwave turned out to be true. The previous record temperature of 38.7 degrees C was first surpassed at Charlwood, Surrey, before noon, on Tuesday and then smashed at Heathrow, which broke the 40-degree threshold at 12:50 p.m. (local time), according to a report by The Guardian. Climate experts have described the situation as "a grim milestone".

