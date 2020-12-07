Newton's Unpublished Notes Reveal His Fascination With Pyramids And Hidden Biblical Codes

While his massive, three-volume 17th-century treatise Mathematical Principles of Natural Philosophy (known by Latin name, the Principia) made quite a stir among the scientists for establishing the law of gravity and motion, an unpublished manuscript of Sir Isaac Newton that went on sale with Sotheby’s reveals another aspect of his research.

Expected to fetch hundreds of thousands of pounds as bidding concludes on Tuesday, Newton’s unpublished notes compiled in the 1680s contains10 million words that atatempt to decode the mystery and secrets of the pyramids in Egypt. The script unlocks historical biblical codes to predict the 'precise timing’ of the World’s most anticipated event — the apocalypse.

According to The Guardian reports, the mathematician, who struck concord of alchemic work with theology, believed that the Giza Pyramid civilization had decoded the techniques to measure the Earth and had determined the timing of the apocalypse.

It is now believed that Newton thought if he could research the method the then extinct civilization devised to calculate the pyramids, he could measure the planet's circumference and the dimensions of the Temple of Solomon and eventually decode divine prophecy in the bible with the help of mathematics.

Determining value of 'cubit'

It is understood that Newton expounded on the mystery of the pyramids during the 17th century while he resided at his birthplace Woolsthorpe Manor in Lincolnshire. Newton’s notes are said to contain scribblings that are establishing the value of the "cubit" of the ancient Egyptians' pyramid.

According to reports, the scripts are burnt at edges due to fire caused by Newton’s hound which he dubbed "the dog ate my homework". The work scorched after the candle tipped over. Gabriel Heaton, Sotheby’s manuscript specialist, told The Observer, that the papers are fascinating because in them one could see Newton trying to work out the secrets of the pyramids. He added, that the scripts are expected to be sold at an exorbitant price as it is up for bidding.

