'Nice': Elon Musk Responds To Viral Picture Of Humanoid Tesla Bot In Halloween Costume

Last week, business magnate and Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk announced the electric automaker company is expected to launch a "Tesla Bot" humanoid robot prototype next year. Speaking at Tesla’s AI Day event, he had stated that the prototype will be designed for dangerous, repetitive, or boring work that people usually don't like to do. Terming what could be the next step in Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the company, Musk said that 5'8" tall robot would be able to handle a range of jobs, right from attaching bolts to cars with a wrench or picking up groceries at stores. As soon as the announcement was made, netizens flooded the social media with hundreds of memes on Musk's robot plan. However, it was one particular meme shared on Thursday which caught Musk's attention. A Twitter user with the handle name TeslaTruckClub shared a picture of the Tesla Bolt which looked liked Spiderman. “When Tesla Bot dresses up for Halloween @elonmusk," read the caption of the picture.

Look at the post and Musk's reply:

Nice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 25, 2021

The post came to Musk's notice as soon as it went viral after being shared and he could not stop himself from applauding the creativity and replied, "Nice" to the tweet. The post has garnered over 37,000 likes and around 1,500 retweets. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "When Production model of cyber truck is so different from regular trucks. Do you think Tesla bot will have 2 hands, eyes and a human face !!? No way !! We’ll be stunned by the design itself !! [sic]." "The third party accessories market will have a field day with Tesla Bot. What a new, exciting and weird future we all have to see [sic]," wrote another user. "These are to replace the workers at tesla and SpaceX and the boring co. also will be putting solar panels on houses [sic]," read a comment.

Here are some reactions by users

When Production model of cyber truck is so different from regular trucks. Do you think tesla bot will have 2 hands, eyes and a human face !!? No way !! We’ll be stunned by the design itself !! — Raam Reddy (@reddy11ram) August 26, 2021

The third party accessories market will have a field day with Tesla Bot. What a new, exciting and weird future we all have to see. — Matt Lister (@Lister_Matt) August 26, 2021

More about Tesla Bot

The company is already using artificial intelligence to power its electric vehicles and CEO Elon Musk believes that it makes sense to put the technology into a humanoid form. It should be mentioned here that speaking at the AI Day event, Musk claimed Tesla to be arguably the world’s biggest robotic company. He added that the company is already working on advanced technologies that can be used to make a humanoid. The robot resembles a human structure very closely, expected to have a screen as the face and will be made up of lightweight materials.

Image Credits: @TeslaTruckClub/Twitter