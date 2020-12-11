Nicola Sturgeon Responds To The Viral Video Of A Child Impersonating Her; Watch Clip

Recently, a Twitter user named Alyson Welsh shared a video of her 7-year-old son dressed as Nicola Sturgeon. In the video, the adorable child can be seen impersonating Scotland’s leader. As soon as she uploaded the video, it went viral and gained a lot of attention from people all across social media.

In the video, the little one can be seen very charmingly acting like Sturgeon. While imitating her, the little girl has kept a pen and a paper on a little stool, which is supposed to be a working table. “Make sure it is deep fried”, says the girl in the end as she moves out of the frame. In the caption Welsh wrote, “Our 7 year old son asked to be Nicola for hallowe’en. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all “. She has also tagged @NicolaSturgeon @JaneyGodley and used the hashtag: #nicolasturgeon.

Our 7 year old son asked to be Nicola for hallowe’en. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery after all @NicolaSturgeon @JaneyGodley #nicolasturgeon pic.twitter.com/Kbhp8z3yDB — Alyson Welsh (@welsh_alyson) October 30, 2020

Sturgeon reacts to the video

Not just the netizens but the leader Nicola Sturgeon herself, shared the video on her official Twitter handle as she wrote, “Thank you @welsh_alyson - this has made me smile and given me a much needed laugh this morning. What a wee star - I think we might draft him in for the daily briefings!”.

To the shared Tweet, the uploader Alyson Welsh replied "I can’t tell you how delighted he will be that you have seen this! Thank you so much for taking the time to reply. Keep going, you’re doing amazing things".

Thank you @welsh_alyson - this has made me smile and given me a much needed laugh this morning. What a wee star - I think we might draft him in for the daily briefings! https://t.co/P4jvd3CGAZ — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 30, 2020

Many took over to Twitter and praised the politicial for her sense of humour. One Twitter user wrote, "Pure class and a response you’d expect from an FM who really is “one of us”. Brilliant". Another person wrote, "This is what leadership looks like. I wish I lived in Scotland #toriesout".

I agree - and she has a sense of humour https://t.co/Jch8fA6PZe — Frances Bell (@francesbell) October 31, 2020

Whatever you think of @NicolaSturgeon politics. She has heart. Love this ❤️ https://t.co/XXMP6g1mU6 — Zina Russon (@VegasZ) October 30, 2020

What a fabulously inspiring woman leader we have in Scotland ❤

👇 https://t.co/zLVTo50xYn — Love is Dog (@waggytailkobe) October 30, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@NicolaSturgeon)

