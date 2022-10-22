Last Updated:

2022 Photomicrography Competition: Ant Face Close Up Leaves Netizens Spooked

In Nikon 2022 Photomicrography Competition, photographer Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas captures an ant face, zoomed five times over, leaves netizens baffled

Rucha Pramanick
Nikon

Image: Eugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Small World


The  Nikon 2022 Photomicrography Competition declared its results on Friday. It recognises the best photos taken under a microscope. In the competition, photographer Dr Eugenijus Kavaliauskas took a close-up of an ant's face. The picture earned a spot in "Images of Distinction". This picture was one of the several striking pictures that explore the microworld. The first position at  Nikon 2022 Photomicrography Competition was earned by the picture of the Embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko (Phelsuma grandis) by Grigorii Timin and Dr Michel Milinkovitch. LX News tweeted and Nikon Small World has retweeted: "Grigorii Timin (@GrigoriyTimin) and Dr Michel Milinkovitch were the first-place winners of Nikon’s Small World 2022 photomicrography competition for their photography of not just any hand — but an embryonic hand of a Madagascar giant gecko." 

Ant face shocked netizens

The fear-inducing photo of an ant was zoomed under the microscope five times over. The face appeared brown in colour, with antennas growing out of its purple-coloured round eyes. The ant has golden fangs and a creepy expression. A Twitter user wrote: "No wonder those bites itch so damn much", "I will never sleep again". Wired Tweeted and Nikon retweeted, "This hellish-looking thing is real, and you've actually seen it before: This is what an ant looks like up close. This shot by photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas was magnified five times under a microscope. : Eugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Small World".

Another user wrote: "This ant’s face is giving me nightmares. It’s a magnified view of an ant's face which was honoured as an image of distinction in Nikon's 2022 Small World photo contest. Source: Eugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Small World"

One more Tweet read: "This is an ants face. Nikon's 2022 Photomicrography Competition yielded some pretty phenomenal shots but this one stood out for obvious reasons... https://nikonsmallworld.com/galleries/2022-photomicrography-competition/ant-camponotus".

