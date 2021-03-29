Nile Crocodile Spotted Crushing Bull Shark Pup By Australian Researcher | Watch

Recently, a research scientist documented a deadly face-off between a giant crocodile and a bull shark pup that has caught the attention of fans on social media. The scientist Dr. Mark Ziembicki shared a series of pictures on Instagram that showed the crocodile engulfing the shark pup after a fight by the prey to save herself from the predator. The shark was tossing in the mouth of a crocodile for about ten minutes and after some minutes, the fish stopped moving as the crocodile had swallowed it.

Nile crocodile and bull shark spotted

In the first image, the bull shark pup was seen in the jaws of the Nile crocodile. Then in the next image, the bull shark was upside down in the mouth of a crocodile and was seen unable to escape. The images have managed to show how the crocodile swallowed the shark.

As per media reports, Dr. Mark Ziembichi while recalling the incident said that they were taking pictures of another crocodile on the bank when there was movement seen. A local resident told them that a crocodile was eating a shark. They turned and saw a shark in between the jaws of a crocodile. The shark was tossing in the mouth of a crocodile for about ten minutes, as per media reports. After some minutes, the fish stopped moving as the crocodile had swallowed it. Take a look at the shared post.

He said that they were observing crocodiles and sharks for several hours but they were wondering what would happen if they stumble upon each other. He then captured the meeting of Nile crocodile and bull shark. He has credited the recent opening of the St. Lucia estuary and excessive rainfall island. He said that these are the causes that lead to the unlikely meeting of the apex predators. He has said that the above-average rainfall inland along the South African east coast this year has led to high volume river discharges and an abundance of food for the predators at the mouth of a river.

(Image Credit: Markzie Photo Instagram)