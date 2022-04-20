'Nimboora Haal Hai': Amul Addresses Rising Prices Of Lemon Through Its Latest Topical

Lemon prices in India have been soaring heights. The price of lemon went up to a whopping ₹350/kg in New Delhi and its adjoining areas and the situation is no different from the rest of the Indian cities. In Gujarat's Rajkot, lemons prices have soared and are sold at Rs 200 per kg due to a shortage in supplies and a rise in the demand for citrus fruit. This has left the customers as well as the sellers struggling.

Amul addresses lemon price hike with its latest topical

Meanwhile, Amul has addressed the issue of rising lemon prices through its latest topical, captioned, #Amul Topical: The skyrocketing prices of lemons!" The picture features the Amul girl holding a lemon in one hand and indicating toward the weighing machine which has lemons on it with her other hand. The topical has quotes like, "Nimboora Haal Hai" and "Affordable Yellow treat."

Netizens' reactions to rising prices of lemon

Meanwhile, the rising price of lemon has resulted in several reactions from the netizens who took to the micro-blogging site to express the same. A netizen tweeted, "After lemon’s price hike we all realised that life doesn’t give you lemon you have to buy it.", another one wrote, "I am not worried about expensive lemon. But please don't hike the price of lemon-flavoured Bacardi."

After lemon’s price hike we all realised that life doesn’t gives you lemon you have to buy it. — Monica (@musing_monica) April 13, 2022

I am not worried about expensive lemon. But please don't hike the price of lemon flavored Bacardi. — Mochaccino (@nishit_t) April 15, 2022

Image: Twitter/@Amul_Coop