NMACC Gala Sparks Meme Fest; Indian Paparazzi Tickle Internet’s Funny Bone

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre became the talk of the town for the past two days. Even with global stars and several Indian celebrities in attendance, Indian paparazzi managed to steal the spotlight. From addressing Nick Jonas as ‘Jijaji’ to confusing Gigi for Shakira, a hilarious compilation of the funniest paparazzi moments is doing rounds on the Internet. Take a look at the video:

NMACC gala memes go viral

It was not just the paparazzi who made the most of the international stars being in India. Even the users of the Internet grabbed a chance to hop on the trend and dig some fun with Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland and Zendaya being in India.

Memes erupted on the breakup of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik.

As Zendaya arrived at the event dressed in a saree, netizens pulled out a photo of the actress in an Indian outfit and compared the two.

15th August 12th class

Desh Rangeela Farewell pic.twitter.com/pTB1QYtREt — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) April 1, 2023

Zendaya and Tom Holland's outfits sparked some hilarious NMACC gala memes.

(picture:riyaa_16)

(picture:@apparitionnow)

A group photo of the international guests at the gala turned into NMACC memes.

(picture:hetvi)

Gigi Hadid's outfit from the gala was also not spared from internet scrutiny.

(Picture:@ifonlykewal)



Memes on Indian celebrities at the NMACC gala

The celebrities at home were not spared of Internet scrutiny. From making fun of Bhumi Pednekar’s outfit to comparing the star-studded gala to the Om Shanti Om song, Deewangi Deewangi, internet users had their fun with the NMACC gala memes. Check out some of the memes doing rounds on social media.

Isi jhoomar ke neeche milegi Shantipriya ki laash https://t.co/Uo6qIte6yt — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) April 1, 2023

Seriously disappointed that they didn't recreate this at NMACC event pic.twitter.com/H1Ro2XdGQM — Meha (@BitchMastaani) April 2, 2023



Everyone on twitter judging the outfits from the event #NMACC pic.twitter.com/KunNfiIb7G — M (@mxyx66_) March 31, 2023

215 rupay dede mera Paytm nahi chal raha pic.twitter.com/RH3jvnzpSC — Shibhhuu (@shibhhuu) April 2, 2023

(picture:@gordon)

NMACC gala being termed India’s MET Gala

From fashion to culture, the NMACC event brought out the best of the country in the two-day event. In attendance were prominent names from all walks of life. Hosted by the Ambani family, the NMACC event is being termed India’s MET gala.

NMACC is just the desi Met Gala season 1 ! pic.twitter.com/rjlSF1cGCf — Stuti (@stuutiiiii) April 2, 2023

The NMACC memes have made headlines and has had people laughing in splits.