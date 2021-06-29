'No Leaves?' Man Works From Hospital As Wife Gives Birth, People Slam 'toxic Work Culture'

The pandemic induced work from home has emerged as a double-edged sword. On one hand, it has given people the luxury of working from the comfort of their couch, whereas on the other hand, it had jolted the work-life balance of many individuals. Amidst constant performance pressure, a man was pictured working on a laptop whilst his wife was giving birth to his first child.

‘Work from Hospital’

A picture of the man sitting in the delivery room surfaced on LinkedIn and was reshared on Twitter by a user named Sam Hodges. According to the post, the photograph was clicked on April 2, when the man’s wife gave birth to his “beautiful daughter”. Reckoning that “work from home” had become “work from the hospital”, the man pointed out that he had “no complaints.” He even goes on to explain the “positive side” of the “post-pandemic” work norm.

“I mean I can still be committed to my work while happily taking a peek at my baby girl,” he wrote.

Furthermore, he says that working from the office would have made things “difficult” because he’d have to take a few days off and hence, “lose the continuity of work”. He concludes his post by saying that he was happy that he could give equal time to both his family and his clients.

'Toxic work culture'

While the man seems to be joyous for the opportunity to "work from hospital", people flocked to the post to condemn the 'toxic work culture." "There isn't a job in the world that could have convinced me to open my laptop within the first week (let alone hours) of my son's birth," wrote a user. "He really used #worklifebalance like he has any clue what it actually means," quipped another. Meanwhile, a third comment read, "He needs to get in the bin. Sans laptop. Or, put the laptop in the bin, and actually be present. I would be absolutely furious with him. When our daughter was born, the only device hubs was allowed to bring was his kindle. Work was NOT allowed to invade our daughter’s birth."

This makes me so sad. If my husband started working so shortly after I’d given birth rather than being fully present for a life changing event I’d be upset for him and for me. Are they that hard up financially that he couldn’t stop work for a few more hours? — Zella (@ZellarinaP) June 21, 2021

The wording suggests it’s not a financial issue. He didn’t want to lose the continuity of work, whatever that means. — Ian Paul Sharp 💙 (@its_iansharp) June 22, 2021

Hey guys, I can see the baby’s head coming so I may have to put myself on mute for 10 minutes, I’ll be right back to discuss our growth strategies — KJ (@KrisJ1111) June 21, 2021

He actually thought he was gonna get praise for doing this…. Men always doing the bare minimum for clout 🙄 — sharmaine (@sharlouise) June 22, 2021

At least he’s managed not to use the word “humbled”, ironically on the one day of your life you might actually feel it, instead of applying it to telemarketing strategies. @angus_f_h — Hollin Jones Photography (@HollinJPhotos) June 21, 2021

Oh my god I mean even if he doesn’t have paternity leave doesn’t he have any annual leave? At all?! Horrendous!! — Alex Valk (@AlexValk) June 21, 2021

I am actually genuinely curious what this man was working on at the time.

In a +20 year career, I am yet to come across a situation where I could have legitimately said to my wife, 'I know you are having a baby but I'm going to be over here working... this is really important' — FergusMckee (@FergusMckee) June 21, 2021

