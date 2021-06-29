Last Updated:

'No Leaves?' Man Works From Hospital As Wife Gives Birth, People Slam 'toxic Work Culture'

The COVID induced work from home has emerged as a double-edged sword. Recently, a man was pictured working from hospital while his wife gave birth to child.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Man Works From Hospital

 Image: Samhodges/Twitter


The pandemic induced work from home has emerged as a double-edged sword. On one hand, it has given people the luxury of working from the comfort of their couch, whereas on the other hand, it had jolted the work-life balance of many individuals. Amidst constant performance pressure, a man was pictured working on a laptop whilst his wife was giving birth to his first child.

‘Work from Hospital’

A picture of the man sitting in the delivery room surfaced on LinkedIn and was reshared on Twitter by a user named Sam Hodges. According to the post, the photograph was clicked on April 2, when the man’s wife gave birth to his “beautiful daughter”. Reckoning that “work from home” had become “work from the hospital”, the man pointed out that he had “no complaints.” He even goes on to explain the “positive side” of the “post-pandemic” work norm.

“I mean I can still be committed to my work while happily taking a peek at my baby girl,” he wrote.

Furthermore, he says that working from the office would have made things “difficult” because he’d have to take a few days off and hence, “lose the continuity of work”. He concludes his post by saying that he was happy that he could give equal time to both his family and his clients.

READ | Rhea Kapoor drops glimpse of WFH space in Alibaug, says 'Can't wait to make movies again'

'Toxic work culture'

While the man seems to be joyous for the opportunity to "work from hospital", people flocked to the post to condemn the 'toxic work culture." "There isn't a job in the world that could have convinced me to open my laptop within the first week (let alone hours) of my son's birth," wrote a user. "He really used #worklifebalance like he has any clue what it actually means," quipped another. Meanwhile, a third comment read, "He needs to get in the bin. Sans laptop. Or, put the laptop in the bin, and actually be present. I would be absolutely furious with him. When our daughter was born, the only device hubs was allowed to bring was his kindle. Work was NOT allowed to invade our daughter’s birth." 

READ | MHA offers WFH option to officials; orders 50% attendance, staggered timings at work

 Image: Samhodges/Twitter

 

READ | Sonakshi Sinha shares her quirky version of 'WFH': Urges people to stay at home; See pic
READ | Morgan Stanley CEO wants NYC employees in office by September; India staff to continue WFH
READ | Neha Dhupia's fresh WFH look gets a thumbs up from Saba Pataudi; calls her 'stunning'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT