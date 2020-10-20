Last Updated:

Noida's 'effluent Industrialist' Posts Ad For Fair Bride, People Say 'get Educated First'

A matrimonial advertisement of a Noida based industrialist looking for a “fair” bride has now landed him at the centre of online trolling.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Noida: 'Effluent' Industrialist posts ad for 'fair bride', netizens say get educated first

A matrimonial advertisement of a Noida based industrialist looking for a “fair” bride has now landed him at the centre of online trolling. The newspaper advertisement which was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Sharada’ clearly highlighted the racial prejudices of the groom and his family. However, it was yet another factor that led to people to compare him with liquid waste.

Matrimonial ad seeking fair bride sparks outrage

In a bid to project his financial status, the groom confidently wrote “Industrialist effluent”. However, an 'e' instead of 'a' altered the meaning of the word, turning the groom from an "opulent man" to an "industrial waste". The spelling error quickly caught the eyeballs of many on the internet, who then took turns to troll the "wannabe groom". Soon after, the post also started circulating widely on the internet garnering nearly 1.5 thousand likes. 

Read: Man Arrested For Duping Women On Matrimonial Sites

Read: Richa Chadha Says, 'Caste Is Not Dead' As She Shares Matrimonial Ad; Netizens React 

While many took the opportunity to roast the man, many others cited similar matrimonial ads. While a user wrote that he had once read an ad where the groom's only achievement was that he owned ed a large bungalow, another user wrote, "He must first get educated himself, rather than dreaming of marrying "beautiful" girl." Dishing out a pun on the word "effluent" a user wrote, "I was thinking of a stinking rebuttal but then I let it flow". Yet another comment read, "Quite a hazardous industrialist."

A few days ago, another thought-provoking matrimonial ad of a man searching for a non-social media savvy bride, who is also tall, thin, “fair” and beautiful created a stir on the internet. “Bride must not be addicted to social media” read the matrimonial advert specifically among other character traits in a post shared by IAS officer Nitin Sangwan. The 37-year-old groom named Chatterjee, an advocate in the high court and a researcher who endorsed his being handsome and “fair” had no demands whatsoever, except that, his would-be wife shall not excessively use social media

Read: Matrimonial Ad Seeks Bride ‘not Addicted’ To Social Media; Netizens Say 'hard To Find'

Read: Richa Chadha Says, 'Caste Is Not Dead' As She Shares Matrimonial Ad; Netizens React

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND