Noida's 'effluent Industrialist' Posts Ad For Fair Bride, People Say 'get Educated First'

A matrimonial advertisement of a Noida based industrialist looking for a “fair” bride has now landed him at the centre of online trolling. The newspaper advertisement which was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Sharada’ clearly highlighted the racial prejudices of the groom and his family. However, it was yet another factor that led to people to compare him with liquid waste.

Matrimonial ad seeking fair bride sparks outrage

In a bid to project his financial status, the groom confidently wrote “Industrialist effluent”. However, an 'e' instead of 'a' altered the meaning of the word, turning the groom from an "opulent man" to an "industrial waste". The spelling error quickly caught the eyeballs of many on the internet, who then took turns to troll the "wannabe groom". Soon after, the post also started circulating widely on the internet garnering nearly 1.5 thousand likes.

Bride wanted for "Industrialist Effluent." From today's Delhi edition TOI. pic.twitter.com/4KOqyLScH9 — Sharada (@suitcaseindian) October 18, 2020

While many took the opportunity to roast the man, many others cited similar matrimonial ads. While a user wrote that he had once read an ad where the groom's only achievement was that he owned ed a large bungalow, another user wrote, "He must first get educated himself, rather than dreaming of marrying "beautiful" girl." Dishing out a pun on the word "effluent" a user wrote, "I was thinking of a stinking rebuttal but then I let it flow". Yet another comment read, "Quite a hazardous industrialist."

Till date I don't know the exact meaning of this word "homely". — Rini Chatterjee (@RiniChatterje) October 18, 2020

It would have been funnier had it read 'industrial effluent'😂 — Steffi (@Stef_Oli) October 18, 2020

A girl I knew got married to a guy, whose ‘resume’ had achievements like - Big Kothi (Bungalow) with all modern amenities, Own Audi, and religious (does prayer for an hour every morning). 😂



Needless to say, her parents were very impressed, and she is enjoying the amenities. 😂 — FaaltuKaGyaan (@FaaltuKaGyaan) October 19, 2020

What is homely educated!

Home tutored? Educated in homemaker things? We don't care about her education but she should be sanskari? — Rahul Pandey (@ask_rpc) October 18, 2020

Honestly speaking didn't know the meaning of "effluent" but knew that the as wanted to say 'affluent' and once I knew the meaning of "effluent" I couldn't stop laughing 😂😂 — Eternal Optimist !! (@ShakenAnStirred) October 18, 2020

A few days ago, another thought-provoking matrimonial ad of a man searching for a non-social media savvy bride, who is also tall, thin, “fair” and beautiful created a stir on the internet. “Bride must not be addicted to social media” read the matrimonial advert specifically among other character traits in a post shared by IAS officer Nitin Sangwan. The 37-year-old groom named Chatterjee, an advocate in the high court and a researcher who endorsed his being handsome and “fair” had no demands whatsoever, except that, his would-be wife shall not excessively use social media

