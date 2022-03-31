Noida 'Running Youngster' Gets Rs 2.5 Lakh From Shopper's Stop For His Mother's Treatment

Social Media can change someone's life for the better or the worse, be it Ranu Mondal and Sahadev Dirdo achieving midnight fame for their singing or Baba Ka Dhaba owners becoming a center of attention. The latest such instance was of a 19-year-old boy, who earned praises for his aspiration to join the Army, for which he ran 10 kilometers every day. The viral video of the boy was inspiring people, as he carried his dream and ran for his fitness amid his work at a food joint, and his mother's hospitalization.

After the video of this conversation was posted on social media, Pradeep became a viral sensation. He even caught Lt Gen Satish Dua's attention who said he's doing his bit to help train Pradeep to get recruited into the Indian Army. Also, the boy was promised help by the District Magistrate of Noida, from where his sprinting video went viral.

Uttar Pradesh | I met Noida DM today, he said he'll help me with my mother's treatment & give financial aid, get me trained in the preparation of getting into the army... I'll continue working for McDonald's as of now: Pradeep Mehra, whose sprinting video has gone viral https://t.co/iVlIwJTOiy pic.twitter.com/OIIdNDPlaK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2022

Pradeep Mehra whose running video went viral offered help by Shopper's Stop

After the video flashed on social media, a 19-year-old boy's struggle banged a chord with the people on the internet who offered to help him with his suffering. Mega retail brand, Shopper's Stop took that initiative and gave a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to Pradeep for his mother's treatment and to chase his goals. Vinod Kapri tweeted about the same. “Midnight runner Pradeep Mehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support,” Kapri tweeted on March 30. “Shopper’s Stop gave a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to him for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams. God bless you guys.”

Midnight runner #PradeepMehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support.

Yesterday, @shoppersstop gave a cheque of 2.5L ₹ to him for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams.

God bless you guys❤️ pic.twitter.com/uRxck0S2bf — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Pradeep even caught the attention of international media. He told American media house NPR that he never expected to receive so much attention. Even after all the attention, Pradeep had been very humble. He asked media outlets to give him some space so that he can focus on his goals and doesn't lose sight of what he wanted in life. The boy has not lost his polite gesture even after receiving the fame.

(Image: Twitter/@vinodkapri)