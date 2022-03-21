A 19-year-old boy has become a social media sensation overnight after a clip of him running home from work after midnight was shared by national award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri on Twitter.

The over 2-minute long clip, uploaded on Sunday, March 20, shows 19-year-old Pradeep Mehra, who hails from Uttarakhand, running home from work after his shift at a food chain in Noida's Sector 16. Kapri shot the video from inside his car, moving alongside the boy who said that he runs home every day from work after his shift at a McDonald's.

Despite being offered a lift, the boy insisted that he prefers to run home because he doesn't get time to run otherwise. When asked, why he was running at this late hour, he replied, "To join Army". His reply left netizens emotional. Kapri asked, “Why don’t you run in the morning?”, to which, Pradeep answered that he had to wake up and cook in the morning. On being asked about his parents, the boy told that his mother was unwell and had been hospitalised.

Since being shared, the video has been winning hearts on the internet, with netizens praising the 19-year-old's hard work and determination.

Since being shared, the video has been winning hearts on the internet, with netizens praising the 19-year-old's hard work and determination.

Later, when Kapri informed Pradeep that his clip is going viral online, the youth laughs and says, "Who's going to recognise me?"

"If it goes viral, it's okay, it's not like I am doing anything wrong," he adds.

The midnight runner's work does not end with his shift. When Kapri offers Pradeep to join him for dinner, the youth replies, "No, my older brother will be left hungry then."

"Pradeep, you're amazing", Kapri responds in awe. Wishing the boy all the best, Kapri's video comes to an end with the caption, "Pradeep's story will inspire millions."

'Salute to sheer resolve & determination': Netizens' react

This 19-year-old boy left people in awe of his energy and determination.

"We wud love to offer him free training at India’s best-armed forces training academy @Academy_Minerva @minervapunjabfc any contact details ?? (sic)", commented the user. A second user wrote, "Salute to sheer resolve & determination!!! (sic)". Lauding the 19-year-old's determination, a third user commented, "The boy here is not complaining about anyone or anything. He is not expecting sympathy or help. He knows what he has to do. He is just doing it with determination. His focus is not on the past, but it's on the present and the future. Citizens like him make our country great! (sic)".

