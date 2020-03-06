North Carolina Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday By Getting Arrested

A Roxboro woman celebrated her 100th birthday by going to jail and throwing a party, celebrating her birthday in an unusual way. Ruth Bryant of Cambridge Hills Assisted Living Center was arrested by the deputies on charges of indecent exposure during a recent visit to the Roxboro Fire Department. This was just a few hours ahead of when her friends and family had gathered for her birthday cake tradition, confirmed reports.

According to the report, the woman had never been to jail before, but she staged her arrest to mark as accomplished on her wish list. Feisty Bryant 'fought' against her arrest prior to being detained in the handcuffs. She kicked at Roxboro deputy officers, who threatened in return that they would add resisting arrest and assault to her already existing charges. The officers and the woman jostled for hours, as she gave blows to one of the deputies on his knees. They then restrained her and took her to the police station as planned.

Joined by the chief jailer

In the police station, Bryant was given an orange suit that read person county jail. She danced happily to a birthday song yelling that she finally made it to the jail. She was joined by the chief jailer who celebrated Bryant’s birthday by taking a jail-house portrait of her and allowing her to answer one phone call as per the prison rules, confirmed the reports. She was greeted by the officers with a smile, contrary to the real experience. She was hugged and danced within her cell to make her birthday feel special.

The deputy officers, however, insisted that she returned to her family. They bid her goodbye and dropped her back to the traditional celebration at her assisted living center where friends were happy to have her back. The crowd cheered and sang the birthday song to her as they lauded her for going to jail.

