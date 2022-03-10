What if you could visit the pilot’s cockpit without having to complete a degree from a flying school? A Norwegian woman got a chance to explore what's inside an aeroplane's cockpit. It’s always a once-in-a-lifetime dream of everybody to visit the pilot’s cockpit.

A woman was allowed to sit in the cockpit after she discovered that she was the only passenger boarding the flight. This woman Aurora Torres finds it shocking that she was the only one booked on the entire flight to Røros, in Norway. This would be great flex for the woman as she enjoyed the journey on an empty flight. The woman shared her entire experience in a video on the Instagram handle and her new likings for the Widerøe plane.

The caption along the clip read, “when you’re the only passenger, and the flight attendant asks if you want to sit in the front 10/10 my new favourite airline”.

In the video, Aurora pictured herself sitting behind the pilot, wearing a headset. She shared the clip showing the empty seats inside the aircraft cabin. She also captured how the pilots were coordinating to navigate and a great view she was open to. This woman seemed to have had a great journey as she was seen laughing and giggling throughout the video clip. The lucky woman got a chance to embark on a fascinating journey in her life.

Netizens react to the woman's Lucky journey

This woman has definitely got the biggest flex, which could be seen in the comment section of the post. Netizens were found to be jealous about the fact that this woman was living their dream. They desperately want to go on such a journey. People were seen commenting that they will wait for their luck.

One viewer said,"Jealous! this looks epic". While the other commented,"Shorty had a VIP moment lol". There were comments where people still can't believe that this woman boarded a flight in an airman's cockpit.

Image Credit: Instagram/@aurooratorres