Norwegian Diplomat Shares Video Of Bird Catching Its Prey, Watch 'incredible Dive'

Norwegian diplomat and former politician Erik Solheim, who is known for sharing interesting wildlife images and videos on social media, recently posted a clip of a bird diving into a waterbody to catch its prey. Solheim took to his official Twitter handle to share the video, in which the bird can be seen descending towards a river/lake at full speed before diving in upside down. After a few seconds, the bird emerges from the water with a fish in its claws.

The bird in the video is an osprey, also known as the sea hawk or fish hawk because of its fish-eating habit. Ospreys are found in every continent as they tend to migrate to warm places in winter, for example from Europe to Africa or South Asia and from North America to South America. "Mother Earth is amazing! What a dive!" Solheim captioned the post on Twitter, which has garnered more than 2,34,000 views since being shared two days ago.

Mother Earth is amazing! ❤️❤️❤️

What a dive!



pic.twitter.com/x9eB8DZxkR

Netizens are amazed by the predatory skills of the bird as they have filled the comment section of the post with messages appreciating the precision killing of osprey. "I was lucky enough to see an osprey do this. Amazing to watch," one individual wrote. "Wow! The Power. Look despite having the wings wet, she managed to fly high," another user commented.

This is meaning of accurate target. Nature teaching to us . — Ravi Gedela (@ravigedela_iit) January 2, 2021

Spectacular — Jayakar Rao 🇮🇳 (Wear Mask|Stay Safe) (@Jayakar_rao) January 2, 2021

My god.. Eagle eyes and on the target! — Karun Thapa (@karunthapa) January 3, 2021

Incredible capture! Incredible dive! Amazing 🤩 — Surekha Cheruku (@SurekhaCheruku) January 3, 2021

Truly, amazing — Rael Akoru (@RaelAkoru5) January 2, 2021

In another video

A gorilla was recently filmed helping a small bird, which appeared to have fallen from the sky and was unable to fly. In the video, shared on social media recently, a gorilla was seen walking towards a fallen bird and then softly pushing it forward into flight. The bird showed a sign of life by flapping its wings, however, after trying for over a minute to help it fly, the primate gave up and walked away to the shade.

