Norwegian Group Grooves To 'Kala Chashma' & 'Chura Ke Dil Mera'; Leaves Netizens Impressed

Indian weddings are incomplete without the customary grooving to popular Bollywood songs. Disregarding the choreography and ditching the proper dancing techniques is the essence of enjoying the dance floor, let it be any function. Social media is filled with videos of wedding attendees putting on crazy moves while grooving to Bollywood bangers at receptions.

However, these songs have transcended boundaries in recent years as a video from Norway is currently doing rounds on the internet. A Norwegian dance crew is winning hearts for their enthusiastic performance on songs like Kala Chashma and Chura Ke Dil Mera at a wedding.

Norwegian dance crew grooves to Bollywood songs

A Norwegian dance crew named Quick Style is winning hearts on the internet for nailing the Desi steps of Bollywood bangers at a wedding. Clad in suits and sunglasses, the group of dancers can be seen bursting crazy moves as they perform Kala Chashma, Chura Ke Dil Mera and more songs. Their videos have garnered millions of views on social media as the official Instagram of Quick Style accumulated over half a million followers.

Netizens in India had a field day on Twitter after watching the Norway-based dancers grooving to the songs. One netizen was so impressed by their performance that they went as far as to declare their choreography as the 'official dance' of Kala Chashma which features Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra.

This is official kala chashma dance. https://t.co/iGPo0XITzC — sanjay valecha (@928srvalecha) June 13, 2022

Kala Chashma fever is still on in Norway 😎🔥



[@SidMalhotra • #KatrinaKaif] pic.twitter.com/GCK5vF6d00 — Sidharth Malhotra ᝰ (@sidmalhotrasfc) June 9, 2022

Another netizen wrote, ''Quite good...They should be in Bollywood''. Their videos were shared many times on social media as fans could not stop admiring their energetic dance. Many demanded the crew to upload a full version of their performance on YouTube.

This is not the first time that Bollywood songs have gone viral on the global platform. A sibling duo from Tanzania known as Kili Paul have gained fame for dancing and lip-synching to Indian songs. Their videos are viewed millions of times and Indian netizens have appreciated them for admiring the culture.

Image: Instagram/@thequickstyle